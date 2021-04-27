Man convicted of Carthage College student's stabbing death to spend rest of life in prison

Saying he was a danger to the public, a judge sentenced Daniel Vanderpool to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Vanderpool, 41, was convicted by a jury in January for the stabbing death of Kenosha resident and Carthage College student Jason Killips in what prosecutors called a frenzy of violence in November 2018, the killing occurring hours after Vanderpool had attended Thanksgiving dinner with Killips’ parents.

According to testimony at trial, Vanderpool and Killips met online and formed a romantic relationship. On the night he was killed, Killips had taken Vanderpool to meet his parents at their home. The pair had also met with a friend of Vanderpool’s in Racine, sharing cocaine and at one point during the evening selling a cell phone at an automated kiosk at a Racine County Walmart.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Vanderpool, an addict who was desperate for more cocaine, killed Killips, 36, so he could steal his phone after learning that he could get quick cash at the phone sales kiosk.

Killips was stabbed 22 times. When his body was discovered in his apartment, his index finger had been cut off and was missing, prosecutors arguing that Vanderpool severed the finger so he could bring it with him to unlock the stolen phone when he returned to Walmart to sell it.