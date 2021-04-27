Man convicted of Carthage College student's stabbing death to spend rest of life in prison

Saying he was a danger to the public, a judge sentenced Daniel Vanderpool to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Vanderpool, 41, was convicted by a jury in January for the stabbing death of Kenosha resident and Carthage College student Jason Killips in what prosecutors called a frenzy of violence in November 2018, the killing occurring hours after Vanderpool had attended Thanksgiving dinner with Killips’ parents.
According to testimony at trial, Vanderpool and Killips met online and formed a romantic relationship. On the night he was killed, Killips had taken Vanderpool to meet his parents at their home. The pair had also met with a friend of Vanderpool’s in Racine, sharing cocaine and at one point during the evening selling a cell phone at an automated kiosk at a Racine County Walmart.
Prosecutors argued at trial that Vanderpool, an addict who was desperate for more cocaine, killed Killips, 36, so he could steal his phone after learning that he could get quick cash at the phone sales kiosk.
Killips was stabbed 22 times. When his body was discovered in his apartment, his index finger had been cut off and was missing, prosecutors arguing that Vanderpool severed the finger so he could bring it with him to unlock the stolen phone when he returned to Walmart to sell it.
At his sentencing Tuesday, Killips' parents spoke about their son and the impact of his loss. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said the parents were devastated by the murder, saying “in most ways that matter to the human spirit,” their lives ended with the death of their son.
Graveley said Vanderpool had a long criminal history, having been to prison or a correctional facility eight times before his arrest for the homicide.
Defense attorney Brett Copeland asked that Vanderpool be given the chance of release after 30 years in prison, outlining an abusive past and mental illness, saying Vanderpool’s childhood was “completely marred by neglect and trauma.” Copeland said Vanderpool was in foster care from the ages of 2 to 9, was sexually assaulted at the age of 10, and was physically and emotionally abused by his parents. He was diagnosed as an adult with post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Vanderpool spoke briefly, apologizing and asking Killips’s parents for forgiveness.
“I am sorry I took Jason away from any destiny he was going to have, all his hopes and dreams,” he said.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell said Vanderpool’s history of abuse may have played into his actions as an adult but said that his criminal history shows he does not learn from the consequences of his behavior.
“You do not care about the consequences of your actions, you do not think about the consequences of your actions before you take them,” Rossell said.
Rossel said allowing Vanderpool release from prison would be a danger to the public and would depreciate the seriousness of his crime.
“The court is going to deny any extended supervision release,” Rossell said.
In addition to the life sentence without possibility of parole, Rossell sentenced Vanderpool to — a symbolic — seven additional years for auto theft for stealing Killips’s car and for bail-jumping charges he was also convicted of at trial.