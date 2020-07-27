Man expected to enter plea in death of toddler at a daycare home

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man accused of killing a toddler his wife was caring for at her in-home daycare is expected to plead guilty.

At a hearing Monday, the defense attorney for Hunter Jones, 24, said Jones has come to a plea agreement with the state and is expected to plead guilty to second-degree reckless homicide.

Defense attorney Terry Rose said some details of the agreement are still in the works, but the plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Jones is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of 2-year-old Matthew Bolinski. Jones’ wife operated a daycare center in the couple’s home and was caring for Matthew on the day he died in March 2019.

Jones had been watching Matthew for his wife while she ran errands. Jones called 911 to report the child was having a medical problem. When paramedics arrived, they found the toddler dead.

A medical examiner determined that Matthew was likely asphyxiated — he had extensive bruising on his face and torso although his official cause of death was undermined.

