Man faces felonies after police pursuit in Kenosha

A 27-year-old man has been charged with felonies here after a police pursuit in Downtown Kenosha on Friday.

Keshawn S. Green was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with resisting an officer-causing a soft tissue injury to the officer and possession of a firearm by an out-state felon, both felonies, and one misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police officers were dispatched to a store in the 5100 block of Sheridan Road Friday for a report of a fight inside the establishment.

When officers arrived Green allegedly fled on foot running east on 52nd Street when officers attempted to detain him.

Green allegedly made his way to the parking lot in the 600 block of 52nd Street. One of the officers chasing him reportedly fell and hit his head on the pavement and was transported to a local hospital to check on injuries. The officer reportedly suffered some soft tissue damage to the head and sustained some bruising and soreness.

Officers were able to detain Green and later found a small black firearm with an extended magazine in the path he had taken. Green had a 2017 conviction for felony burglary with a firearm in Cook County, Ill., according to the complaint. The firearm was reportedly a “Glock Switch” which is a device that converts a weapon into a machine gun.

A preliminary hearing was set by Commissioner Richard Ginkowski for April 12 and Green is being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

Green had a prior address listed in Bloomington, Ill., and a current one in Kenosha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.