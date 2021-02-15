Man facing 5th OWI charge after single-car crash early Saturday

After finding a man unconscious behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle Saturday, the driver’s foot still on the brake, a Kenosha Police officer broke a passenger-side window to get into the car and woke the driver, who then allegedly punched the officer in the face.

Ryan Padron, 38, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated — fifth offense, possession of cocaine, resisting and operating a vehicle while revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was called to the intersection of 83rd Street and Sheridan Road at 2:52 a.m. Saturday for a call of a one-car crash with a male driver who was unconscious and slumped over the wheel.

The officer broke into the vehicle to get to the man, then arrested him after he allegedly hit the officer. Padron was taken to a local hospital where, according to the complaint, a preliminary test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.520.

According to the complaint, police also found 2.3 grams of what they believed was cocaine in Padron’s pocket.

He was being held on $10,000 bond as of Tuesday.

