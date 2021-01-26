Man facing charge for firing gun in air before Rittenhouse shootings now charged with arson

A man who was earlier charged with firing a gun into the air just before Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during protests in Kenosha was charged Tuesday with arson, alleged to have set a dumpster on fire.

Joshua Ziminski, 35, of Racine, was charged with arson of property other than a building, a felony, and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon. His wife Kelly Ziminski, 30, was charged in December with several misdemeanors for her actions at the same time.

The charges filed Tuesday allege the couple were at the protests on Aug. 25. According to the complaint, video on Kelly Ziminski’s phone showed Joshua Ziminski tossing a match into a dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread. He then pushed the dumpster into Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him. Kelly Ziminski is seen on video adding flammable material to the fire, according to the complaint.

In another video, according to the complaint, Joshua Ziminski is seen near a trailer that is overturned and on fire in the 5800 block of Sheridan Road “manipulating the fire with his right foot.”