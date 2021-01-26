Man facing charge for firing gun in air before Rittenhouse shootings now charged with arson

A man who was earlier charged with firing a gun into the air just before Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during protests in Kenosha was charged Tuesday with arson, alleged to have set a dumpster on fire.
Joshua Ziminski, 35, of Racine, was charged with arson of property other than a building, a felony, and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon. His wife Kelly Ziminski, 30, was charged in December with several misdemeanors for her actions at the same time.
The charges filed Tuesday allege the couple were at the protests on Aug. 25. According to the complaint, video on Kelly Ziminski’s phone showed Joshua Ziminski tossing a match into a dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread. He then pushed the dumpster into Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him. Kelly Ziminski is seen on video adding flammable material to the fire, according to the complaint.
In another video, according to the complaint, Joshua Ziminski is seen near a trailer that is overturned and on fire in the 5800 block of Sheridan Road “manipulating the fire with his right foot.”
In October, Joshua Ziminski was charged with disorderly conduct–use of a dangerous weapon, alleged to have fired a handgun into the air during protests on Aug. 25. That shot occurred near the intersection of Sheridan Road and 60th Street just before Rittenhouse — who was in the same area — is alleged to have shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha.
Rittenhouse is also accused of killing Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, and shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis that night.
Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped the October charge against Joshua Ziminski, filing the new felony arson charge along with the disorderly conduct-use of dangerous weapon charge the same day.
Joshua Ziminski’s bond was set at $1,000.
Armed men outside gas station
A group of armed individuals stands guard outside this gas station again tonight. They’ve been cooperative with the crowd as they come through, asking that they simply don’t destroy this property or loot #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/mBShiUe0uD— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020
'Don't burn the city'
More confrontations between rioters and armed citizens. pic.twitter.com/sAVe1G9xEc— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020
Smashing cars
This was the scene from on the ground reporter leading up to the shooting. Rioters were destroying cars. pic.twitter.com/MxL2y71JBh— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting at gas station
Homeboy with the long gun was being chased by “Antifa” says streamer on the ground. He runs right into group destroying cars, he was being attacked as one of them throws something at him. My quick take. #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaUprising pic.twitter.com/Cpz3YTH90k— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting at gas station
Warning Graphic ⚠️ Another POV of crazy shots letting off and a man down. #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/m5iJW7Utt7— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
A chase, and a shooting
Shootout scene #Kenosha 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/k24t92210H— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting in street
Shootout chaos scene at #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/DZZywcRh76— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting in street
Pray for folks on the streets in Kenosha tonight. #KenoshaProtests #KenoshaRiot— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) August 26, 2020
In this video from @BGOnTheScene, protesters chase down a suspected shooter, but he manages to get some shots off. This is graphic. pic.twitter.com/hneaxaB7xV
Shooting aftermath
Multiple people just got shot. Blood on the street #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/c9iIz6jlZ5— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020
Shooting aftermath
Just spoke to a witness at the scene of the shooting in #Kenosha moments ago. pic.twitter.com/DZKjPULxOv— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 26, 2020
Interview with suspected shooter
I interviewed the alleged shooter before the violence started.— Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) August 26, 2020
Full video coming soon: pic.twitter.com/G3dVOJozN7