Man facing charges after confrontation with police at Pleasant Prairie apartment

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 37-year-old man was in custody after a domestic altercation led to a confrontation with police Tuesday morning.

Pleasant Prairie Police were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. after a resident reported a man yelling in the 5700 block of 80th Street. The caller described hearing loud banging and a woman screaming, “back-off!” Officers responded and determined the disturbance was coming from a nearby apartment.

According to a Police Department news release, officers attempted to enter the apartment by knocking on the door, but a man inside refused to let them in and began yelling. The man eventually came out on the balcony, started video recording the officers, and continued to shout and threaten them. The man reportedly told officers they were not allowed to come into the apartment without a warrant and he said everything was fine.

Eventually, officers spoke with a female who said she and the man were arguing and that the police should leave.

Officers forced entry to the apartment to ensure the woman’s safety and to make sure nobody else was in the apartment in need of help. The man fought with officers and was subsequently arrested.