Man facing OWI, gun charges after vehicle rolls into squad car

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before his unoccupied car rolled away during a traffic stop, hitting a squad car, a 50-year-old Kenosha man drove 100 feet into a field, then back onto the road, coming to a stop in the center of the street and stopping traffic.

A Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a driver on 65th Street near 17th Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday driving without headlights. According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, as the deputy began following the Ford Expedition, it headed off the road into the field, then turned around, stopping and starting several times before heading onto 18th Avenue and driving around the squad that had its emergency lights activated.

After the driver stopped, he got out of his car, which rolled backward and into the squad car, causing a scratch and small puncture to the squad, according to a criminal complaint.

The driver, Rudolph Edwards, 50, of Kenosha, was cited for operating while intoxicated-first offense. Because a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle, he was also charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the complaint, Edwards had a 1989 felony conviction in Illinois. He is being held on $7,500 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.