Man fleeing earlier accident involved in parking lot crash
Man fleeing earlier accident involved in parking lot crash

A 26-year-old man alleged to have been fleeing another accident crashed into a car at Southport Plaza on Monday afternoon.

According to Kenosha Police, the man was driving on Washington Road at about 12:56 p.m. Monday when he struck a mailbox and continued driving. Witnesses called 911 and followed the vehicle as the driver drove away from the scene.

A Kenosha Police officer attempted to pull the vehicle over near Southport Plaza. The driver pulled into the parking lot and appeared to be stopping, but then fled at up to 50 mph, according Sgt. Leo Viola.

The vehicle crashed into another driver in the parking lot as the Kenosha Police squad was following, Viola said. The 26-year-old was taken into custody. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash because of the involvement of the Kenosha Police officer.

The driver of the car that was struck had minor injuries, Viola said.

