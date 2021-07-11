Man fleeing police officer in pickup charged after allegedly hittting ambulance and house

After a caller reported a man was sitting in a pickup truck on 20th Avenue drinking alcohol from a bottle, a Kenosha Police officer pulled up behind the vehicle to check on the driver.

The driver was allegedly Justin C. Mass Sr., 43, who had been released from jail about two months before. When the officer got out of his car to walk up to the truck the driver fled, running through the stop sign at 46th Street and heading south on 20th Avenue at an estimated speed of 60 to 70 mph.

According to the complaint, the officer opted not to pursue the vehicle due to public safety concerns because it was headed toward heavily travelled 52nd Street. But as the pickup reached 52nd Street the officer “observed a large plume of dust and knew the vehicle had been involved in an accident,” the complaint states.

The pickup had struck a Kenosha Fire Department ambulance that was headed west on 52nd, the ambulance then pushed was into a red Kia sedan. The pickup then went over the curb on 20th Avenue, hitting a stop sign and throwing the sign’s metal pole about 100 feet into a maple tree, the pickup then hitting a parked Ford Explorer in a driveway on the 2000 block of 53rd Street, then a hitting porch, running through a yard and damaging a garden, sending decorative bricks flying, before hitting a tree and coming to rest.