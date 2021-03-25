Man gets 16-year prison sentence for a 12-year-old crime; 'Mastermind' behind regional incidents

The woman said she was working alone when a man walked in, his face covered, and showed what she thought was a gun and demanded cash. “I froze. I couldn’t open the register because I couldn’t remember what button to hit. I didn’t say a word but inside my head I was screaming because I thought I was going to die,” she said. “Here we are 11 years later and that moment still lives with me. I try not to think about it because it is so upsetting … he punished me for life with that memory.”

Although he did not speak on his own behalf, Boyle’s attorney Toni Young said that Boyle is a good person who has used his time in custody to read and to think about his future. She said he hopes to work in trucking or in rehabbing houses in the future. She asked Wagner to take into account the “tremendous amount of time” Boyle has been in custody already, and to consider sentencing him concurrently with time spent on other cases.

Judge blasts ‘mastermind’

Wagner instead discounted the time Boyle has already served on his Lake County conviction, and gave him consecutive sentences on each of the Kenosha County cases.