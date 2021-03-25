Man gets 16-year prison sentence for a 12-year-old crime; 'Mastermind' behind regional incidents

Twelve years after a series of robberies that led to criminal charges in two states and court counties, a former Burlington man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for his role in two robberies in Kenosha County.
Michael R. Boyle, 54, pleaded guilty to charges related to two armed robberies that occurred in April 2009. Calling Boyle a “clever and manipulative person” who convinced others to commit robberies while he waited in a parked car outside, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner sentenced Boyle to serve 16 years — eight years served consecutively on each of the charges.
Boyle will get credit for 2,353 days spent in jail awaiting resolution of his case — about six years and five months. He also still has pending cases in Walworth County and in McHenry County, Ill., for robberies committed in those counties during the same spree.
According to the criminal complaint and statements in court, Boyle convinced several people — one of them the 16-year-old son of a former girlfriend — to rob 25 businesses in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in 2009, Boyle telling the others that he needed money to help his girlfriend hire a lawyer for a custody dispute.
The men — and teenager — who went into the businesses were not armed with real guns. Instead they used a metal pipe in a sleeve to resemble the barrel of a gun, or airsoft pistols. According to Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill, Boyle used a “Robin Hood story where he was just stealing from people who didn’t need it or from businesses to help this woman get her kids back” to manipulate others into doing the robberies while he waited outside in a parked car.
According to the complaint, in robberies where $1,000 was taken Boyle would keep the bulk of the cash, giving $100 to $150 to the people who went into the businesses.
In custody since 2009
Although the case has been pending for 12 years, Boyle has been in custody since 2009. He was first arrested in Lake County, Ill., and has already been convicted and served a prison sentence there. He was transferred to the Kenosha County Detention Center in March 2016 on the Kenosha County charges, and his case has been pending here for five years.
The case moved slowly through the court system as a number of lawyers withdrew from Boyle’s case and he changed his mind several times on jury trials and plea agreements.
He entered a guilty plea in March 2019, but then attempted to withdraw his plea on several occasions.
Meanwhile the man who was charged with actually committing the robberies with Boyle in Kenosha County, who was 23 at the time of the robberies, has already completed his prison sentence for the crimes.
Victim testifies
At Boyle’s sentencing hearing Thursday, a woman who was the clerk at a BP gas station in Trevor robbed by Boyle’s accomplice spoke about the impact of the robbery on her life.
The woman said she was working alone when a man walked in, his face covered, and showed what she thought was a gun and demanded cash. “I froze. I couldn’t open the register because I couldn’t remember what button to hit. I didn’t say a word but inside my head I was screaming because I thought I was going to die,” she said. “Here we are 11 years later and that moment still lives with me. I try not to think about it because it is so upsetting … he punished me for life with that memory.”
Although he did not speak on his own behalf, Boyle’s attorney Toni Young said that Boyle is a good person who has used his time in custody to read and to think about his future. She said he hopes to work in trucking or in rehabbing houses in the future. She asked Wagner to take into account the “tremendous amount of time” Boyle has been in custody already, and to consider sentencing him concurrently with time spent on other cases.
Judge blasts ‘mastermind’
Wagner instead discounted the time Boyle has already served on his Lake County conviction, and gave him consecutive sentences on each of the Kenosha County cases.
The judge said she believed that Boyle was the mastermind of the robbery scheme, and said he not only terrified the employees working in the businesses that were robbed, but that he also risked the lives of the people he convinced to take part while he waited in a parked car out of harm’s way.
“There’s just only so much a person can say about an armed robbery, the life risking behavior that it causes to the person robbed and possibly by the people you put up to it,” Wagner said, saying any of the people robbed could have been armed. “Because they (the people he convinced to do the robberies) could have been blown away right there at the counter while you are parked across the street … then if you hear something explode you can just drive away and leave them in their own blood.”