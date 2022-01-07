Man gets five-year sentence in 2020 gunfight outside Moe Moe's Supermarket

Saying it's his responsibility to help keep the public protected, a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge Friday afternoon sentenced a 22-year-old Greenfield man to prison for his role in a 2020 gunfight outside Moe Moe's Supermarket, 1916 52nd St.
Cortez R. Bailey pleaded guilty in October to felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Judge Bruce E. Schroeder ordered Bailey to serve five years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision.
Bailey, who will get credit for 212 days he's served in the Kenosha County Jail since his arrest, faced four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Four of the five charges were dismissed during the October plea hearing.
Schroeder said the role of government is to protect its citizens.
"One of the ways is to deal with people very sternly who bring their guns and get involved in a multi-shooter (incident)," he said.
Two others charged
Two other men, Bernard A. Hodges, 27, address unknown, and Delwin L. Hodge, 23, of Kenosha, were both charged for their roles in the shootout. Hodge pleaded guilty to felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety in August, and was sentenced to four years in prison and five years extended supervision by Schroeder.
A $500,000 arrest warrant was issued last June 6 for Hodges, who faces the same five felony charges as the two other defendants. His whereabouts remain unknown.
Kenosha Police were called to Moe Moe's last May 26, for report of gunfire outside the store. A woman who had been in the parking lot had been caught in the crossfire and was shot in the hip.
Police recovered 44 total fired cartridge casings from three different weapons, a 9 mm, a 45 and a high-velocity rifle, according to the criminal complaint.
Video surveillance showed Hodge and Hodges engaged in an argument outside the store, and then Bailey was seen arriving in a silver Malibu. He leaves the camera view for a short time and then returned.
At that point, there was an exchange of gunfire between Hodge and Hodges, and Bailey, who was identified by a red shirt he had on, according to Kenosha Police Detective Cory Brennan, who testified at Bailey's August preliminary hearing.
Gunshots were seen from the area of the Malibu, about 40 feet away, Brennan said.
Police also believe there were at least two other shooters, but they have never been identified.
Defendant gives statement
Bailey, who had a large contingent of family and friends behind him in the gallery, gave a brief statement to Schroeder.
"I'm taking responsibility for everything I've done," he said. "I've learned ... I apologize for everything I did, and I take full responsibility."
Kristian Nordby, Bailey's defense attorney, told Schroeder that his client already has paid a tough price, and will continue to do so even after he's released from prison.
"I believe there is a strong argument that Mr. Bailey is the least culpable (of those charged)," he said. "In seven months that I have represented Mr. Bailey, there has been a lot of growth. (That time has) given him significant time to reflect."
"... He has significant rehabilitative potential. He understands what he has done is wrong, and he's already faced significant punishment."
A fourth person also faces charges for an incident unrelated to the shooting. Tania N. Patrick, of the 3200 block of 45th Street, is alleged to have led Pleasant Prairie Police on a high-speed chase in November with Hodges in her vehicle.
Patrick, who is free on a $20,000 cash bond, is charged with felony counts of fleeing, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and harboring or aiding a felon. She has a pre-trial conference March 3, at 10 a.m., before Circuit Court Judge Gerard Dougvillo.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kawakte Francis
Kawakte Francis, 700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools.
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Samuel A. Hetzel
Samuel A. Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine.
Tre D. Hibbler
Tre D. Hibbler, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000).
Jacquelyn N. Janda
Jacquelyn N. Janda, 8600 block of Vista Drive, Caledonia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Ryan C. Krupp
Ryan C. Krupp, 10800 block of West 5 Mile Road, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.
Jayonte M. Lewis
Jayonte M. Lewis, 1200 block of Goold Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Robert L. McAlister
Robert L. McAlister, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
George Edward Malone III
George Edward Malone III, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Rene Navarro
Michael Rene Navarro, 3400 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhonda R. Nicholson
Rhonda R. Nicholson, 2700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ulysses V. Oates
Ulysses V. Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jarrod P. Paddock
Jarrod P. Paddock, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Teniesha L. Patton
Teniesha L. Patton, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A. Sawisky
Jacob A. Sawisky 700 block of Racine, Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Melinda L. Taulbee
Melinda L. Taulbee, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph L. Wimberly
Joseph L. Wimberly, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine.