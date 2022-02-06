Man gets jail sentence for third OWI conviction; toddler was in car at time of traffic stop

A 28-year-old Kenosha man, who had a minor child in his vehicle when he was arrested for a third drunken driving offense last October, will serve a 180-day sentence in the Kenosha County Jail.

Fabian Casas, of the 4300 block of 43rd Avenue, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to the misdemeanor charge and was sentenced that day by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Casas, who will be allowed Huber privileges during his sentence, also had his driver's license revoked for two years.

When police stopped the defendant's vehicle on Oct. 4 for not having a front license plate, they found his 2-year-old son inside. The deputy stated he could smell alcohol, and Casas failed a series of field sobriety tests, according to the criminal complaint.

The deputy told Casas he shouldn't be drinking and driving, and he responded that "he had to because he had to pick up his son."

Court records show previous OWI convictions in November 2017 and March 2018, both in Racine County.

