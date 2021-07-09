Man held on $100,000 for a series of attempted robberies in May

According to the criminal complaint, the man later identified by police Waldow “paused, then left the store.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Video used in probe

Five days later Waldow is alleged to have walked into Walgreens, 3805 80th St., again with a threatening note he handed to a clerk. The clerk, a woman, took the note, called for a store manager and walked away. After she walked away, Waldow left the store, again without taking any money.

Kenosha Police used surveillance video from the store and from a passing city bus to get descriptions of the two different vehicles driven by the would-be robber, and an officer on patrol who spotted a vehicle matching one of the descriptions — a gray Hyundai sedan with front-end damage and after-market rims — and pulled the car over on the 2800 block of 52nd Street, taking Waldow into custody for armed robbery.

The vehicle belonged to Waldow’s roommate and Waldow is also charged with driving the vehicle without permission. According to a criminal complaint, a warrant served on Waldow’s home turned up clothing that matched that seen in security video of the would-be robberies.

'Prison likely'