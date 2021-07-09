Man held on $100,000 for a series of attempted robberies in May

A Kenosha man is being held on $100,000 for three attempted robberies at local stores this spring, the robberies coming after what a defense attorney said was a downward spiral that included a series of hospital stays for mental health concerns.
Joshua Waldow, 38, is charged with three counts of robbery with use of force for allegedly attempting to rob three separate Kenosha stores over one week in May. Although he was taken into custody shortly after the robberies, Waldow was charged July 6 and had his initial appearance in court this week.
On May 4 Waldow is alleged to have walked into a CVS Pharmacy, 3726 22nd Ave., and handing over a note to a clerk that said, she told police, something like “give me all the money in the drawer or I will kill you.” The young woman handed over the cash, about $200, before the suspect fled from the store.
The following day, Waldow allegedly tried the same thing at Dollar General, 3434 52nd St. A clerk working in the store said a man in a hooded sweatshirt, a winter-style Dallas Cowboy hat, gym shorts and a surgical mask, approached the counter and handed him a handwritten note.
“Give me every dollar from the register or I will (expletive) kill you,” it said.
“Get the (expletive) out of here,” the clerk reportedly answered.
According to the criminal complaint, the man later identified by police Waldow “paused, then left the store.”
Video used in probe
Five days later Waldow is alleged to have walked into Walgreens, 3805 80th St., again with a threatening note he handed to a clerk. The clerk, a woman, took the note, called for a store manager and walked away. After she walked away, Waldow left the store, again without taking any money.
Kenosha Police used surveillance video from the store and from a passing city bus to get descriptions of the two different vehicles driven by the would-be robber, and an officer on patrol who spotted a vehicle matching one of the descriptions — a gray Hyundai sedan with front-end damage and after-market rims — and pulled the car over on the 2800 block of 52nd Street, taking Waldow into custody for armed robbery.
The vehicle belonged to Waldow’s roommate and Waldow is also charged with driving the vehicle without permission. According to a criminal complaint, a warrant served on Waldow’s home turned up clothing that matched that seen in security video of the would-be robberies.
'Prison likely'
At Waldow’s initial appearance, defense attorney Toni Young said Waldow’s past criminal history does not include violent offenses, and said his life had “taken a downward spiral” in the leading up to the robberies, saying he had a history of mental illness and that he had been hospitalized for mental health issues eight times in eight months.
Young objected to the size of the bond, reiterating that Waldow had a recent series of in-patient mental health treatment. “Oh my goodness, I feel like we are punishing mental health,” she said.
Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating set the bond at $100,000, higher than requested by the state. Keating called the allegations “very frightening” and said the alleged robberies were focused “on employees just trying to do their jobs.” He said a high bond was necessary because of the “strong likelihood of prison” if Waldow is convicted.