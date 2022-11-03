Man held on 100K bond, charged with armed robbery of apartment above Somers tavern

A 39-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous criminal charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at an apartment unit above a popular Somers tavern.

Brad Oneil Ransom, of Park Forest, was charged with two counts of armed robbery as party to a crime and a repeater and three counts of armed burglary as party to a crime and a repeater in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Ransom made his initial appearance at Intake Court this week where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $100,000 cash bond. Ransom is set to appear in court again Nov. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

He faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

Armed robbery

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to an apartment unit above a tavern in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road on Aug. 29 around 4 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Dispatch informed the deputy reportedly men forced their way into the unit and robbed the occupants at gunpoint. Upon arrival, the deputy was flagged down by a resident of the complex who also stated he had been robbed.

The man told the deputy, according to the criminal complaint, that men smashed in a door and believed that they had used a crowbar that was left in his bedroom. The man reportedly said the men stole a money clip from him and his debit card, along with a roommate's debit card.

One of the men reportedly asked the man rapidly, according to the criminal complaint, "Where’s the weed? Where’s the weed? Where’s the money? Where’s the money?"

The man reportedly told the intruder he did not have any marijuana, and while one of the intruders was pacing in and out of his bedroom the man attempted to hide cash he had. However, according to the complaint, one of the men caught him and demanded he hand over his phones, cash, debit card and ID cards, which the man did.

One of the man's roommates, a woman, reportedly told the deputy she had been asleep in bed when she heard what sounded like cracking wood coming from the apartment’s front door. According to the woman, it took a couple of attempts but she finally heard the door break open. She said men entered her bedroom and one of them had an assault-style rifle.

One of the men reportedly asked her where the "pounds" were. After the woman told the man that she did not know what he was talking about, a man "dumped out her purse and took her cash." She estimated they were in her apartment for 10 minutes.

Another resident, according to the complaint, reported his bedroom door was open when his front door was forced open. According to this resident three men entered the apartment and then his bedroom and asked him "where the drugs were."

The man told them he did not know and one of the intruders demanded his phone, but he threw it under his bed. One of the intruders reportedly began going through his bedroom closet and one of them pointed a small black semi-automatic handgun at the resident and instructed him not to move.

Drove to Kenosha County

On Oct. 27, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detectives and Milwaukee Police Department officers joined in an effort to take Ransom into custody for the robbery. Ransom's vehicle and phone were determined to be at the location at the time of the alleged robbery in Somers.

After his arrest, Ransom reportedly admitted to driving his two nephews and a third individual to Kenosha County so that they could rob a man that Ransom's nephews and friend believed to be selling large amounts of marijuana at the residence above the Sheridan Road tavern.

Ransom also reportedly confessed that he was promised a large quantity of marijuana in exchange for driving them to Kenosha County.

Ransom, according to the complaint, further admitted that he knew that all three individuals he drove were armed with guns.

According to Ransom, he parked in an apartment parking lot across the street and waited while the three men conducted the invasion. Random said that about 10 minutes later all three men returned to his vehicle and was told by one of them that the man they believed sold marijuana no longer lived there and so they had stolen cash, phones and credit cards.

Ransom reportedly told investigators he then drove to a Downtown Kenosha convenience store where he used one of the stolen cards to fuel his vehicle. He then drove to a Somers store where he attempted to sell the stolen phones.

Convicted felon

Ransom was on probation at the time of the alleged crimes. Ransom is also a felon, convicted in Milwaukee County in 2020 with strangulation and suffocation.