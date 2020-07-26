Man held on $200,000, alleged to have fired weapon that damaged homes, vehicles

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man is alleged to have shot an AR-15-style rifle during a dispute over a car accident, hitting nearby homes that were occupied by families.

Terrance Smith, 36, is charged with 11 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession.

According to the complaint, Smith is alleged to have fired a rifle from an SUV on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue on July 10, hitting a home where children were sleeping and breaking a window. The gunfire also damaged vehicles.

Smith is alleged to have fired the weapon toward two men during an argument over a hit-and-run accident that had damaged his girlfriend’s parked vehicle. Police found shell casings in the road.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Smith is being held on $200,000 cash bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.