You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man held on $200,000, alleged to have fired weapon that damaged homes, vehicles
View Comments
top story

Man held on $200,000, alleged to have fired weapon that damaged homes, vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha police lights
Kenosha police lights

A Kenosha man is alleged to have shot an AR-15-style rifle during a dispute over a car accident, hitting nearby homes that were occupied by families.

Terrance Smith, 36, is charged with 11 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession.

According to the complaint, Smith is alleged to have fired a rifle from an SUV on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue on July 10, hitting a home where children were sleeping and breaking a window. The gunfire also damaged vehicles.

Smith is alleged to have fired the weapon toward two men during an argument over a hit-and-run accident that had damaged his girlfriend’s parked vehicle. Police found shell casings in the road.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Smith is being held on $200,000 cash bond.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Body Cam Footage: Daniel Esposito Arrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics