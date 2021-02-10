Man in critical condition after he was found hanging in his cell at Kenosha County Jail

A man is in critical condition after he was found hanging in his cell at Kenosha County Jail Tuesday night.
The 25-year-old Kenosha man, who was being held at the jail on a probation hold pending new charges, was found hanging from bedding in his cell at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday by a correctional officer doing cell checks.
According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, staff did CPR until jail medical staff and rescue workers from the Kenosha Fire Department arrived, but the man remained unresponsive. He was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.
The man had been held at the jail since Feb. 2. His name is being withheld by law enforcement.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation into the incident based on an agreement between the two departments. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency in the investigation.
IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.