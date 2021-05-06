Man in custody after allegedly firing gun into air while intoxicated

A 30-year-old Kenosha man is in custody facing a felony charge after he was arrested early Thursday for firing gunshots into the air.
According to Kenosha Police, the man was outside in the area of 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road just before 1 a.m. when he allegedly fired several shots before taking off in a vehicle.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.
Police nearby quickly went to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicle described by witnesses. According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, police pulled the man over in a high-risk traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.
The man is being held pending charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana and cocaine.
IN PHOTOS: 80% Coalition holds vigil urging action to change gun legislation in Kenosha
80% COALITION
Demonstrators hold signs during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Darryl Morin speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
A woman holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Demonstrators hold signs during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
80% COALITION
Tyler Kelly, a student at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday. “The entire Carthage community mourns. There’s one thing we need to remember. This is not normal,” he said.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
80% COALITION
Tyler Kelly, a student at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Sareena Volkman, a student at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Seeking change
Karen Kempinen holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday. The coalition is seeking reform to gun laws and referenced Sunday morning’s incident at the Somers House tavern in which three men were shot dead and three others were injured. See the Kenosha News later this week for more on the recent surge of gun violence in Kenosha.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
80% COALITION
A woman holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Liz Miller, of the Moms Demand Action, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Pardeep Singh Kaleka, whose father died in the the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek 2012, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
80% COALITION
Debbie Kelly, a professor at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Darryl Morin speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Miles Chubin, a freshman at Carthage College, talks about his experience as he watched fellow students returning to the dorms after the shooting at Somers House on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, left, raises his hands in prayer during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
A man holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
80% COALITION
Demonstrators hold signs during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.