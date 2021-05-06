Man in custody after allegedly firing gun into air while intoxicated

A 30-year-old Kenosha man is in custody facing a felony charge after he was arrested early Thursday for firing gunshots into the air.

According to Kenosha Police, the man was outside in the area of 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road just before 1 a.m. when he allegedly fired several shots before taking off in a vehicle.

Police nearby quickly went to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicle described by witnesses. According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, police pulled the man over in a high-risk traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

The man is being held pending charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana and cocaine.

