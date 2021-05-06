 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in custody after allegedly firing gun into air while intoxicated
View Comments
alert top story

Man in custody after allegedly firing gun into air while intoxicated

{{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old Kenosha man is in custody facing a felony charge after he was arrested early Thursday for firing gunshots into the air.

According to Kenosha Police, the man was outside in the area of 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road just before 1 a.m. when he allegedly fired several shots before taking off in a vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Police nearby quickly went to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicle described by witnesses. According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, police pulled the man over in a high-risk traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

The man is being held pending charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana and cocaine.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert