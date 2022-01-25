Man in custody on $50K bond after shooting incident

A 32-year-old Las Vegas man is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after he allegedly fired 10 gunshots into a vehicle during a domestic incident on Jan. 20.

Marcus D. Orr, formerly of Kenosha and who now lives in Las Vegas, is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing. Orr’s initial appearance was Monday.

Orr is charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. If convicted of both charges, he faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 12.5 years, 10 years extended supervision and a $50,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police responded at 10:25 p.m. Jan. 20 to the area of 1800 34th Street for a shots-fired report. Police spoke with a woman there who stated she had dropped off the defendant at his brother’s house when he started shooting at her.

The woman was not injured, but police observed that both passenger windows in her vehicle were shattered. She told police that she and Orr had been arguing, and when he exited the vehicle, he shot at her.

Police observed two bullet strikes to the rear passenger window, two in the center area of the front passenger window, and one that hit the bottom left corner of the glass near the window frame. There were also multiple bullet strikes to the rear passenger door, one to the rear quarter panel, and the passenger tire was flat.

The complaint states a total of nine bullet strikes were found.

After he was taken into custody, Orr spoke to police and denied any involvement. He said he only knew about the shooting because another officer told him about it and said the woman accused him of being the shooter. He admitted owning a firearm, but denied that he had handled that one or “any other firearm” that day.

The officer noted in the complaint that Orr was wearing clothing the woman described that belonged to the shooter. And police later found a handgun inside a recycling bin near the apartment where the shooting happened, the complaint states.

A second man involved in the incident, Martell D. Hurt-Smith, 26, of the 2600 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He is also charged with five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hurt-Smith made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.

