Man in custody on $50K bond after shooting incident

A 32-year-old Las Vegas man is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after he allegedly fired 10 gunshots into a vehicle during a domestic incident on Jan. 20.
Marcus D. Orr, formerly of Kenosha and who now lives in Las Vegas, is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing. Orr’s initial appearance was Monday.
Orr is charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. If convicted of both charges, he faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 12.5 years, 10 years extended supervision and a $50,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha Police responded at 10:25 p.m. Jan. 20 to the area of 1800 34th Street for a shots-fired report. Police spoke with a woman there who stated she had dropped off the defendant at his brother’s house when he started shooting at her.
The woman was not injured, but police observed that both passenger windows in her vehicle were shattered. She told police that she and Orr had been arguing, and when he exited the vehicle, he shot at her.
Police observed two bullet strikes to the rear passenger window, two in the center area of the front passenger window, and one that hit the bottom left corner of the glass near the window frame. There were also multiple bullet strikes to the rear passenger door, one to the rear quarter panel, and the passenger tire was flat.
The complaint states a total of nine bullet strikes were found.
After he was taken into custody, Orr spoke to police and denied any involvement. He said he only knew about the shooting because another officer told him about it and said the woman accused him of being the shooter. He admitted owning a firearm, but denied that he had handled that one or “any other firearm” that day.
The officer noted in the complaint that Orr was wearing clothing the woman described that belonged to the shooter. And police later found a handgun inside a recycling bin near the apartment where the shooting happened, the complaint states.
A second man involved in the incident, Martell D. Hurt-Smith, 26, of the 2600 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He is also charged with five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hurt-Smith made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 24, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kurt D. Draeger
Kurt D. Draeger, 2900 block of Cherry Tree Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Briazhane J. Elliott
Briazhane J. Elliott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jose J. Gonzales
Jose J. Gonzales, 4500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Percy C. Johnson
Percy (aka William A. Barlow) C. Johnson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Xavier C. Scaife
Xavier C. Scaife, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dana T. Tate
Dana T. Tate, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Marshall Trudo IV
Marshall Trudo IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon).
Dontae J. Williams Jr.
Dontae J. Williams Jr., 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).
Clifton C. Coleman
Clifton C. Coleman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan L. Collins
Jordan L. Collins, 1100 block of St. Patrick St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Darquis Fleming
Darquis Fleming, 1400 block of 11th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandin S. Fountaine
Brandin S. Fountaine, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer.
Keona T. London
Keona T. London, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Koren Arnette Martin
Koren Arnette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Antoine Pinkney
Antoine (aka Eric Smith) Pinkney, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sharkela S. Shaw
Sharkela S. Shaw, 2200 block of Loni Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jacquelyn M. Short
Jacquelyn M. Short, Lombard, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Quirinius G. Williams
Quirinius G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Randy D. Blevins
Randy D. Blevins, 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Union Grove, false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), mistreating animals (intentional or negligent violation).