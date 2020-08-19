Man in past domestic violence controversy charged after allegedly breaking woman's arm

A Kenosha man who previously was the focus of a domestic violence controversy was charged Wednesday for an alleged domestic battery.
Nicholas Mercier, 34, was charged with substantial battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. He is being held on $3,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police went to Mercier’s home on the 1100 block of 56th Street Tuesday to check on the welfare of a woman. The woman’s friend had called police, concerned that she may have been abused.
Police spoke to Mercier, who denied any altercation. He told police they could find the woman in his laundry room. Police found her sitting on the floor “very upset and crying.” According to the report, she had multiple bruises on her legs, extensive bruising on her arm and on the bridge of her nose. She told police “he put me here and didn’t let me leave.” The complaint states that Mercier had injured her on Sunday.
At the hospital, according to the complaint, the woman was diagnosed with a fractured elbow.
In 2014, Mercier was convicted of reckless driving causing great bodily harm after he allegedly injured a woman during an argument when he took off in a Jeep, causing her to fall from the vehicle. That incident became controversial in 2018 when the Kenosha restaurant where Mercier was a manager made light of it on social media and with “jokes” depicting it on the restaurant’s menu board. The “jokes” sparked outrage on social media and the restaurateur ultimately apologized.
On Wednesday, a different Kenosha restaurant where Mercier was now employed as general manager issued a statement on social media that he had been fired when owners learned of the latest incident.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.