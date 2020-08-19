Man in past domestic violence controversy charged after allegedly breaking woman's arm

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man who previously was the focus of a domestic violence controversy was charged Wednesday for an alleged domestic battery.

Nicholas Mercier, 34, was charged with substantial battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. He is being held on $3,000 bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police went to Mercier’s home on the 1100 block of 56th Street Tuesday to check on the welfare of a woman. The woman’s friend had called police, concerned that she may have been abused.

Police spoke to Mercier, who denied any altercation. He told police they could find the woman in his laundry room. Police found her sitting on the floor “very upset and crying.” According to the report, she had multiple bruises on her legs, extensive bruising on her arm and on the bridge of her nose. She told police “he put me here and didn’t let me leave.” The complaint states that Mercier had injured her on Sunday.

At the hospital, according to the complaint, the woman was diagnosed with a fractured elbow.