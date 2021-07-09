 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in accidental shooting early Friday; gun confiscated
View Comments
alert

Man injured in accidental shooting early Friday; gun confiscated

{{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Kenosha man accidentally shot himself while handling a handgun early Friday.

Kenosha Police and Fire Department paramedics were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 6400 block of 23rd Avenue for the incident. The man had accidentally shot himself in the groin, the injury consistent with the gun discharging as the man was pulling the gun from his waistband.

Police Sgt. Leo Viola said the injuries were not life threatening and the man was undergoing surgery Friday morning.

The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly overnight shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Viola said the serial number for the gun had been removed, so the weapon was seized by police.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert