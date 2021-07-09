Man injured in accidental shooting early Friday; gun confiscated

A 21-year-old Kenosha man accidentally shot himself while handling a handgun early Friday.
Kenosha Police and Fire Department paramedics were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 6400 block of 23rd Avenue for the incident. The man had accidentally shot himself in the groin, the injury consistent with the gun discharging as the man was pulling the gun from his waistband.
Police Sgt. Leo Viola said the injuries were not life threatening and the man was undergoing surgery Friday morning.
Viola said the serial number for the gun had been removed, so the weapon was seized by police.