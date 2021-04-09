Man jailed after threatening police, shouting racial slurs at children, attacking cook at restaurant

He then left the restaurant and the manager locked the door to prevent him from coming back inside. According to the complaint, the restaurant employees did not want to press charges but wanted to make sure Arnst did not return.

Police found Arnst running on the west side of a wooden fence that separates the Tinseltown theater property from nearby apartments, Arnst carrying the bicycle as he ran. Police took him into custody for the restaurant incident and for the damage to the San Luis Grocery, which had occurred on March 21. In that incident, Arnst had been identified through a security video that showed a man throwing a rock through the window at 12:43 a.m.

According to the complaint, Arnst appeared to be intoxicated. Police found what they identified as a quarter-stick of dynamite — and which a court official described as M-80 firework — in the book bag Arnst was carrying.

Out on bond at time of incident

The complaint states that police had had a series of past incidents with Arnst and that there were “at least eight (past) safety warnings about the defendant in regards to officer safety and threats to officers.”