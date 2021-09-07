 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in Kenosha Labor Day shooting outside apartment building
View Comments
alert featured

Man killed in Kenosha Labor Day shooting outside apartment building

{{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Monday outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. 

Kenosha Police are not identifying the man, saying only that he has ties to Kenosha and northern Illinois.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. outside a four-unit building just north of Roosevelt Road. Neighbors said the man was outside when the shooting occurred and collapsed on the front porch of the building.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

“I heard gunfire and heard kids yelling,” one neighbor said, saying he did not look outside to see what was happening. “I stayed inside. My 7-year-old said ‘I don’t want to get shot.’”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Another neighbor said he heard gunfire and stayed inside until he felt it was safe to look outside. When he did, he said, he saw the man’s body on the porch.

On Tuesday morning, there was a memorial set up on the porch with candles burning and roses on the steps. Police tape was stuffed into a garbage can in the yard.

Kenosha Police were releasing little about the shooting, saying that it is an “active and ongoing investigation.”

On Twitter, a department spokesman said one person was shot and that a woman may have been struck by a bullet fragment or shrapnel. Although no one is in custody, the department stated they do “not believe the community to be at risk.”

The shooting was the eleventh homicide of the year.

A neighbor who has lived on the street for decades said he heard about six shots. He said the neighborhood has become more dangerous and gunfire more common. “All these kids coming up, everybody’s so short tempered,” he said.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert