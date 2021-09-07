Man killed in Kenosha Labor Day shooting outside apartment building

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Monday outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Kenosha Police are not identifying the man, saying only that he has ties to Kenosha and northern Illinois.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. outside a four-unit building just north of Roosevelt Road. Neighbors said the man was outside when the shooting occurred and collapsed on the front porch of the building.

“I heard gunfire and heard kids yelling,” one neighbor said, saying he did not look outside to see what was happening. “I stayed inside. My 7-year-old said ‘I don’t want to get shot.’”

Another neighbor said he heard gunfire and stayed inside until he felt it was safe to look outside. When he did, he said, he saw the man’s body on the porch.

On Tuesday morning, there was a memorial set up on the porch with candles burning and roses on the steps. Police tape was stuffed into a garbage can in the yard.

Kenosha Police were releasing little about the shooting, saying that it is an “active and ongoing investigation.”