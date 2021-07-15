Man pleads guilty in incident at CVS pharmacy following 'suicide by cop/' threat

A man who threatened suicide by cop before rushing into a Kenosha pharmacy pleaded guilty to a felony charge Thursday.

Benjamin Ruffalo, 43, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and to resisting or obstructing police. In exchange for his plea, two other charges were dismissed.

A person from Ruffalo’s household called 911 on Feb. 13, saying Ruffalo was “going crazy,” had beaten up another member of the family, had multiple guns and had thrown a gun at the family member’s car as they fled the house on the 4200 block of 13th Court.

Family members said Ruffalo had been making suicidal statements and saying that he was going to “commit suicide by cop.”

When officers arrived at the house, they saw Ruffalo walking in and out of the house carrying what appeared to be rifle or shotgun cases and loading them into a pickup truck. According to the complaint, he refused to speak to officers, saying, “You are going to have to shoot me,” while patting his waistband and lifting his shirt.