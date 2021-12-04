 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to felony drug, OWI charges

A 40-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and his fourth drunken-driving offense pleaded not guilty last month in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Eric J. Schmitt, of the 8400 block of 66th Court, remains free from custody on a $6,000 cash bond. His case was bound over for trial by Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating, and Schmitt is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 7, for a judicial pre-trial hearing before Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

The cocaine charge carries a maximum prison term of 15 years, 10 years of extended supervision and a fine of $100,000. The DUI charge carries a possible prison term of three years, plus three years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schmitt was arrested Nov. 12 after a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy stopped his vehicle for an expired registration.

Police found an open bottle of rum behind the driver's seat and 15.4 grams of cocaine in the center console. 

Court records indicate Schmitt has previous OWI convictions in 2003 and 2007 in Walworth County and in 2005 in Milwaukee County.

The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic. 

