Man sentenced to 16 months in prison for firing weapon at driver during road rage incident

A Kenosha man who fired a gun during a road-rage incident outside a popular Kenosha restaurant will spend 16 months in prison.
Michael Lorberter, 64, pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property for the October 2020 incident outside La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road. He also pleaded guilty for another alcohol-fueled incident with a gun, admitting that he pointed a gun at a man outside Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave., in July 2020.
Lorberter was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in prison for the felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety conviction.
In that case, Lorberter became enraged at another driver on Seventh Avenue near the Pennoyer Park Bandshell, getting out of his vehicle and breaking the other driver’s car windows. He then pulled a gun on a second driver, then rammed that driver’s vehicle after following him. Lorberter was captured on video getting out of his van and firing his gun toward the second driver’s vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident and Lorberter was gone when police arrived. He later was arrested after a standoff at his home.
Lorberter was charged with the earlier Union Park Tavern incident after the road rage incident came to light. In that incident, according to the criminal complaint, Lorberter made threatening comments to other patrons of the bar and used a racial slur. He was outside the tavern when he made threatening comments and pointed his handgun at men who were leaving the bar. When police arrived, they found him sitting on the ground, so intoxicated he had trouble standing, and with his loaded handgun in a holster. In that incident, he pleaded guilty to intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and operating a firearm while intoxicated, both misdemeanor charges.
Lorberter has been held on $100,000 bond since his arrest. He will receive credit against his prison sentence for 198 days spent in jail awaiting resolution of his case.
Following the prison sentence, he will serve four years of extended supervision for the road rage incident, followed by two years of probation for the misdemeanor convictions.