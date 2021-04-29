Man sentenced to 16 months in prison for firing weapon at driver during road rage incident

A Kenosha man who fired a gun during a road-rage incident outside a popular Kenosha restaurant will spend 16 months in prison.

Michael Lorberter, 64, pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property for the October 2020 incident outside La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road. He also pleaded guilty for another alcohol-fueled incident with a gun, admitting that he pointed a gun at a man outside Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave., in July 2020.

Lorberter was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in prison for the felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety conviction.

In that case, Lorberter became enraged at another driver on Seventh Avenue near the Pennoyer Park Bandshell, getting out of his vehicle and breaking the other driver’s car windows. He then pulled a gun on a second driver, then rammed that driver’s vehicle after following him. Lorberter was captured on video getting out of his van and firing his gun toward the second driver’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident and Lorberter was gone when police arrived. He later was arrested after a standoff at his home.