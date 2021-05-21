Man shot outside Downtown Kenosha tavern while attempting to park motorcycle; injury not life-threatening

A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.

The incident was reported at 8:07 p.m. and officers responded to the shooting, which was not life threatening, according to Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. While authorities said the shooting remains under investigation, a woman who called police said the man had been shot three times. Police did not disclosed whether a suspect was in custody following the shooting.

Sandy Matera, a bartender at Interlude II Bar & Grill, 514 57th St., said the man, a regular customer at the bar, apparently rode his motorcycle to the establishment and took onto the sidewalk to park it.

“Someone with Illinois plates three cars from the door here came out of the car and went after the customer that pulled up and started yelling at him for pulling his bike up on the sidewalk,” she said. “Well, you know what, this is Kenosha not Illinois. It’s allowed.”

Matera said the suspect allegedly punched the man.