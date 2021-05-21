Man shot outside Downtown Kenosha tavern while attempting to park motorcycle

A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.

The incident was reported at 8:07 p.m. and officers responded to the shooting, which was not life threatening, according to Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. Police said Friday that that the man had a superficial gunshot wound to his bicep.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. While authorities said the shooting remains under investigation, a woman who called police said the man had been shot three times. A 54-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody early Friday in relation to the shooting. He was being held in Kenosha County Jail Friday with recommended charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, and is expected to be charged Monday.

Sandy Matera, a bartender at the Interlude II Bar & Grill, 514 57th St., said the man, a regular customer at the bar, apparently rode his motorcycle to the establishment and took it onto the sidewalk to park it.