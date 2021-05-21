Man shot outside Downtown Kenosha tavern while attempting to park motorcycle

A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.
The incident was reported at 8:07 p.m. and officers responded to the shooting, which was not life threatening, according to Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. Police said Friday that that the man had a superficial gunshot wound to his bicep.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. While authorities said the shooting remains under investigation, a woman who called police said the man had been shot three times. A 54-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody early Friday in relation to the shooting. He was being held in Kenosha County Jail Friday with recommended charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, and is expected to be charged Monday.
Sandy Matera, a bartender at the Interlude II Bar & Grill, 514 57th St., said the man, a regular customer at the bar, apparently rode his motorcycle to the establishment and took it onto the sidewalk to park it.
“Someone with Illinois plates three cars from the door here came out of the car and went after the customer that pulled up and started yelling at him for pulling his bike up on the sidewalk,” she said. “Well, you know what, this is Kenosha not Illinois. It’s allowed.”
Matera said the suspect allegedly punched the motorcyclist.
“When he finally got his bearings to hit him back, the guy pulled a gun and shot him,” said Matera, who spoke to the injured motorcycle rider who she discovered with bleeding from his lip. Matera did not see the initial confrontation but heard a gunshot, ran outside to see what happened and then called police. She said she took down the license plate of the suspect vehicle and gave it to police.
She said the motorcycle operator had not realized that he was shot and by the time police arrived, he was bleeding from a quarter-sized hole in his arm. She said the man later contacted her to say he had been shot three times and was recovering.
“He just got assaulted with a deadly weapon,” she said.