Man squeezes officer’s genitals to escape arrest

A 30-year-old Kenosha man is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after allegedly squeezing an officer’s genitals to avoid arrest after a bar fight Saturday.
Jerry D. Watkins IV is charged with counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, all felonies with repeater status, after allegedly grabbing and squeezing a male officer’s genitals while being placed in a squad car.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Kenosha Police officers were called to the Factory Bar, 5014 Seventh Ave., for a report of a fight in progress around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a small group of people arguing outside of the bar.
Officers attempted to speak to the group; however, the group ignored officers’ commands, walking south while yelling and screaming profanities.
One of the officers recognized a man in the group and attempted to talk to him, which led to an altercation in which police took the man — later identified as Watkins — to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, while Watkins resisted.
After picking up Watkins and placing him against the squad car, Watkins continued to resist getting into the vehicle. When an officer moved closer, Watkins — while still handcuffed — grabbed the officer by his crotch and starting crushing down on the officer’s genitals, causing a “very sharp and very intense pain,” according to the complaint.
The officer attempted to break free from Watkins’ grip before calling for help from other officers, with one spraying Watkins with pepper spray, which caused Watkins to release his grip.
The officer sought medical treatment after the incident.
At his initial appearance in court Monday, Watkins was given a $2,500 cash bond.
Watkins will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 17.