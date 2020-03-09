Man squeezes officer’s genitals to escape arrest

A 30-year-old Kenosha man is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after allegedly squeezing an officer’s genitals to avoid arrest after a bar fight Saturday.

Jerry D. Watkins IV is charged with counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, all felonies with repeater status, after allegedly grabbing and squeezing a male officer’s genitals while being placed in a squad car.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Kenosha Police officers were called to the Factory Bar, 5014 Seventh Ave., for a report of a fight in progress around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a small group of people arguing outside of the bar.

Officers attempted to speak to the group; however, the group ignored officers’ commands, walking south while yelling and screaming profanities.

One of the officers recognized a man in the group and attempted to talk to him, which led to an altercation in which police took the man — later identified as Watkins — to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, while Watkins resisted.

