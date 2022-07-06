Man suffers multiple injuries in second night of gun violence in Uptown Tuesday; family identifies victim killed in July 4 mass shooting

Kenosha police continue to investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital after he suffered multiple wounds in gunfire that erupted in the 6000 block of 24th Avenue Tuesday night.

The man was transported to a local hospital following the shooting that was reported just before 8 p.m., according to Lt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department.

Hecker said a police officer heard what sounded like gunshots being fired in the Uptown neighborhood.

"When they began to respond to a particular area, citizens were telling them about a possible shooting victim in the 6000 block of 24th Avenue," he said. Officers located the man, who was rushed by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics to the hospital where he continued to received treatment for his injuries early Wednesday, Hecker said. His condition was not immediately known

Initial police radio traffic indicated that the man had wounds in multiple places on his body, including his arm, stomach and leg. Hecker said, however, that authorities do not believe his injuries were life threatening.

No suspects were in custody and the investigation was ongoing.

Family identifies homicide victim

The shooting incident is the second in as many nights in the city's Uptown neighborhood, which has been plagued by gun violence. Late Monday night, five people were victims of a mass shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and injured four adults in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue.

While police continue to investigate the homicide and had yet to name the victim, family members identified him as Anderail Armstrong, who was known also known as "Lil Cash," and have established a GoFundMe page help pay for Armstrong's funeral. He was described as a "funny, kind-hearted, talented, smart, loving young man."

"He was loved by everyone who came into contact with him. He will be greatly missed," said Ashley Lemay, who organized the fundraiser, in her post.

It was not known whether suspects were in custody in connection with Armstrong's homicide, according to Hecker. He said it was also "too soon to tell" whether Tuesday's incident was related to Monday's mass shooting.