Man wanted on drug warrants nabbed after he attempts to elude Kenosha police officers in apartment stairwell

Authorities arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase, running in and out of apartment buildings on the city’s north side Wednesday night.

An officer initially stopped the 25-year-old man just after 7 p.m. as he was driving in the 1700 block of 39th Avenue, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. Police had been attempting to apprehend the man who was wanted on outstanding drug warrants from Kenosha.

The suspect initially drove away from the officer a short distance before exiting the vehicle in the 1500 block of 39th Avenue. He then fled on foot into the nearby Wood Creek Apartments, Hancock said.

“He weaved in and out throughout the apartment complexes,” Hancock said.

Multiple squads, a combination of police officers and Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, later responded to set up a perimeter to search for the man.

Hancock said the officer eventually caught up with the suspect in a stairwell at one of the apartment buildings. The man was taken into custody without further incident and no one was injured. Police were recommending charges of the vehicle operator fleeing and eluding and obstructing an officer.

