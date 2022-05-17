Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse, Dominick Black, accused of fleeing police

The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with the felony of attempting to flee or elude police on Monday.

Dominick D. Black, 20, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly fleeing police Friday night around Downtown Kenosha.

A Kenosha Police Department officer observed a grey motorcycle with no registration displayed going northbound on Sixth Avenue from 52nd Street around 7 p.m. Friday, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer reportedly pulled behind the motorcycle and traveled behind it for a short time. The driver reportedly traveled northbound on Sixth Avenue from 52nd Street, then west on 50th Street from Seventh Avenue.

The driver then reportedly stopped at a red traffic light at 50th Street on Sheridan Road for an "extended period of time," according to the complaint. The officer reported the driver also "repeatedly looked in his mirrors to see if I was still behind him after each turn or change of direction."

While stopped at the light, the officer reportedly notified dispatch he was going to initiate a traffic stop of the driver. The driver then reportedly turned right and northbound on Sheridan Road and began accelerating above the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren while directly behind the driver in the 4900 block of Sheridan Road.

"Once I activated lights and siren, I observed the driver look in his mirror at my squad, slow briefly for a moment, before continuing at approximately 45 mph in the posted 30 mph zone for approximately one block (4900blk to 4800blk)," the officer reported in the criminal complaint. "The driver, after looking in his mirror, shook his head from side to side, as if he was shaking his head 'no' before rapidly accelerating away from my squad."

The driver then accelerated at a high rate of speed, briefly, until the the driver had to slow due to other northbound traffic on Sheridan Road. The driver also reportedly illegally passed vehicles while fleeing from the officer and rode in the middle of both northbound traffic lanes, passing vehicles on both sides and almost striking the vehicles while trying to drive between the heavy traffic to get away from the officer, according to the complaint.

Once the driver illegally passed the other northbound traffic, the driver allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed away from the officer, who estimated it to be in excess of 80 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

Due to the heavy traffic and endangerment of the vehicle and pedestrian traffic, the officer deactivated his lights and siren and slowed down. The officer reportedly observed the motorcycle northbound on Sheridan Road from 35th Street. However, as the motorcycle approached the intersection at Seventh Avenue, the officer lost sight of it, and he began searching the area.

About 15 minutes later, another Kenosha Police officer reportedly located the motorcycle and operator at Simmons Island, 5001 Simmons Island Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Black, who was wearing the same clothing an officer observed the motorcycle driver wearing earlier that evening.

Black was arrested and placed in a squad car. Dispatch advised that Black's driving privileges were suspended, and Black stated the motorcycle was not registered to him at the time, according to the complaint. Black also reportedly didn't have insurance.

While an officer was gathering information, Black reportedly began "appearing to move around more than usual" in the squad car. Black reportedly stated he was getting too hot and needed air. Black then reportedly began shaking in the back of the squad and appeared to have gone in and out of consciousness.

Black was transported to an area hospital and had blood work done. Hospital staff reported that Black had a traceable amount of cocaine in his blood, but not enough to cause impairment. Hospital staff advised Black's symptoms appeared to be consistent with an anxiety attack or panic attack, according to the complaint.

Court Commissioner Dick Ginkowski set a $5,000 cash bail for Black on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for next week Tuesday, May 24.

Purchased rifle for Rittenhouse

Black, who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Rittenhouse, pleaded no contest in January to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors that allowed him to avoid prison.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Black’s plea, and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor as part of the deal.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail, but Binger reduced the charge to a non-criminal county ordinance violation.

Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot three people, killing two, during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer on Aug. 23, 2020.

A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide and other charges late last year.

