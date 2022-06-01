 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who crashed into school bus charged with third OWI, remains in critical condition

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department believes the man who crashed into a school bus in the 27200 block of County Highway C on Tuesday was impaired. 

Mark Ney, a 30-year-old man from Pell Lake, reportedly crashed into a school bus around noon near Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District. Initial reports indicated Ney was westbound on Highway C when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound school bus head-on, according to investigators.

There were no reported injuries to the four elementary students on the bus and the bus driver was not injured, according to Sgt. David Wright. Ney was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and remains in critical condition. 

Wright said it's not clear what substance Ney was allegedly under the influence of. 

Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar said it took emergency responders more than an hour to extract him from his 2001 Ford Focus. He was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

Ney was cited for operating while intoxicated for the third time, operating left of center and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Ney's Ford Focus sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.
 
Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue requested emergency assistance from neighboring departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department were assisted by responders from Bristol, Paris, Pleasant Prairie, Lake Geneva, Burlington, Wheatland and Antioch, Ill.

"They rose to the challenge again," Lejcar said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100.
 
