Man who crashed into school bus charged with third OWI, remains in critical condition

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department believes the man who crashed into a school bus in the 27200 block of County Highway C on Tuesday was impaired.
Mark Ney, a 30-year-old man from Pell Lake, reportedly crashed into a school bus around noon near Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District. Initial reports indicated Ney was westbound on Highway C when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound school bus head-on, according to investigators.
There were no reported injuries to the four elementary students on the bus and the bus driver was not injured, according to Sgt. David Wright. Ney was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and remains in critical condition.
People are also reading…
Wright said it's not clear what substance Ney was allegedly under the influence of.
Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar said it took emergency responders more than an hour to extract him from his 2001 Ford Focus. He was the sole occupant of his vehicle.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department were assisted by responders from Bristol, Paris, Pleasant Prairie, Lake Geneva, Burlington, Wheatland and Antioch, Ill.
"They rose to the challenge again," Lejcar said.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 27, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Willie L. Wilkins
Willie L. Wilkins, 1800 block of Oakdale Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft.
Nicholas A. Wilson
Nicholas A. Wilson, 3800 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Da'Vante E. Peters
Da'Vante E. Peters, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael Eugene Thompson-Norton
Michael Eugene Thompson-Norton, 2800 block of East Pebble Circle, Sturtevant, possession of a controlled substance.
Martin G. Garcia Leal
Martin G. Garcia Leal, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual intercourse with a child under age 13), exposing genitals.
Anne J. Symoens
Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Damarious D. Thompson
Damarious (aka Back End Child) D. Thompson, 3700 block of Sovereign Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.