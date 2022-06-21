Man who shot and injured Kenosha Police officer found guilty on all charges

Pruett, a U.S. Navy veteran, said the the injury left him unable to hold his newborn child after he was born because he couldn’t lift more than a few pounds after his surgery.

The jury trial was held before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell and prosecuted by District Attorney Michael Graveley. Massey was represented by attorney Michael Cicchini.

A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 25. The trial lasted about a week.

Following the verdict, Massey became "very agitated and threw a water pitcher across the courtroom" almost hitting an assistant district attorney, according to court records. Massey's brother, Tronic Massey, also became disruptive and was escorted out of courtroom by Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies.