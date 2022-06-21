Man who shot and injured Kenosha Police officer found guilty on all charges

Jonathan Massey and his attorney Michael Cicchini speak Tuesday in court. Massey is charged with attempted first-degree homicide for shooting a Kenosha Police Department officer Aug. 8, 2020.
The man who shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 was found guilty of all the charges against him Tuesday.
Johnathan T. Massey, 31, was found guilty by a jury of attempted first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He faces decades in prison.
Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in a vehicle entry complaint in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road on Aug. 8, 2020.
According to prosecutors and in an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey shot Pruett
in the abdomen around 5 a.m. around 13th Avenue and 50th Street. He shot Pruett after the officer deployed a Taser when Massey refused to cooperate, became combative and began pulling something out of his pants.
Pruett then returned fire, striking Massey as he fled. Pruett sustained serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life.
Massey, a convicted felon with a long criminal history, fled the state after shooting the officer. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 12, 2020, in Gary, Ind.
Pruett said he was fired at twice by Massey and the first bullet struck him.
Pruett said during the trial that the bullet felt like “I had a huge sunburn” and he had absolutely “no doubt” Massey fired at him.
Pruett, a U.S. Navy veteran, said the the injury left him unable to hold his newborn child after he was born because he couldn’t lift more than a few pounds after his surgery.
The jury trial was held before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell and prosecuted by District Attorney Michael Graveley. Massey was represented by attorney Michael Cicchini.
A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 25. The trial lasted about a week.
Following the verdict, Massey became "very agitated and threw a water pitcher across the courtroom" almost hitting an assistant district attorney, according to court records. Massey's brother, Tronic Massey, also became disruptive and was escorted out of courtroom by Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies.
