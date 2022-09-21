Man who shot and injured Kenosha Police officer sentenced to decades in prison

The man who shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan T. Massey, 31, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping.

Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in a vehicle entry complaint in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road on Aug. 8, 2020.

In an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey shot Pruett in the abdomen around 5 a.m. around 13th Avenue and 50th Street. He shot Pruett after the officer deployed a Taser when Massey refused to cooperate, became combative and began pulling something out of his pants.

Pruett sustained serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life.

Massey, a convicted felon with a long criminal history, fled the state after shooting the officer. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 12, 2020, in Gary, Ind.

Pruett told the court “there’s things that will never be healed” and that his family worries about him whenever he leaves for work.

Pruett, a U.S. Navy veteran, said the the injury left him unable to hold his newborn child after he was born because he couldn’t lift more than a few pounds after his surgery.

Still, Pruett said “I love this job, I love what I do, I love this community.”

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley told the court that Massey “will simply not abide by any rules” and “he will engage in violence to those in authority.”

“This is a lifetime pattern of (criminal) conduct,” Graveley added. “I’ve never seen an individual who showed less remorse.”

In an interview with the Kenosha News following the sentencing Graveley said it’s heartening to hear the Pruett is still proud to serve the citizens of Kenosha.

Massey said he believes he did nothing wrong.

“If I wanted to kill him I would have kept shooting,” Massey said. “I’m furious. I’m angry.”

Massey became increasingly argumentative Wednesday during his sentencing hearing before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell. Massey, who repeatedly cursed at Rossell and the local law enforcement officials in the courtroom, was escorted out by sheriff’s deputies when he refused to cooperate and listen to the judge’s sentencing instructions.

Massey’s actions in court Wednesday echoed the disorderly conduct he displayed when convicted of his crimes in June. Following the guilty verdict, Massey threw a water pitcher across the courtroom and threatened Rossell and law enforcement officers.

“You don’t handle (anger) well,” Rossell told Massey before he was escorted out. “You shot Officer Pruett because you were angry. ... You have no ability to control your anger.”

“I think the sentence is one the will protect the public and that’s the priority in this case,” Graveley told the News.

Massey was represented by attorney Michael Cicchini.

Long criminal history

Massey’s criminal history includes numerous felony convictions, beginning with a 2006 armed robbery case that landed Massey in state prison for five years. That case involved a victim and her three children being robbed at gunpoint.

Other convictions, according to records, include:

In 2012, he was convicted of misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct and received 10 months in the Kenosha County Jail.

In 2014, a conviction for felony substantial battery, which ended with an 18-month state prison sentence that ran concurrently to the 2006 case.

In 2019, Massey was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession, which landed him with a six-month county jail term.

Also in 2019, he was convicted of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing and was given one year in the county jail.

He is also facing felony charges for his June outburst when he threatened those in court. He’s schedule to appear in court in October.