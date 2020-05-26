Man who spent 34 years in jail for homicide now faces sex assault trial

A 55-year-old Kenosha man, released in 2018 after he spent 34 years in prison for murder, will stand trial later this summer on two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault.
The July 1 trial date before Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell was set Tuesday morning for Darrick Alexander.
Alexander's trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but because of continuing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date was changed.
Rossell said during the video hearing Tuesday that an order issued Friday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court extends the current video conferencing orders until each circuit court in the state develops a plan that complies with certain requirements.
When that means in-person court hearings will return is unknown, Rossell said. Alexander previously requested a court trial instead of a jury trial.
According to the criminal complaint filed October 2019, Alexander is alleged to have sexually assaulted a man the previous month after the two spent a night together sharing beer and cocaine.
The assault was reported the next day. Alexander has been in custody on a parole hold since Sept. 5.
Alexander's attorney, Michael Cicchini, said during the hearing that he's waiting on DNA evidence — and the timing of that could cause a concern, Rossell said.
"I don't want to have a situation where we go through a trial, I don't know the outcome of it, but if it was a guilty determination, then the issue becomes if the DNA evidence comes in later, then the court pursuant to the statute has to hit the 'redo' button," Rossell said. "I'm not very interested in doing things multiple times."
Alexander gave the judge a lengthy statement during the hearing, claiming the DNA evidence will exonerate him.
But the judge stopped him, as Tuesday wasn't the start of the trial.
"I can't decide the case today," he said. "I don't have the witnesses in front of me. ... I don't have any of the evidence. I'm not going to have the evidence until the day of trial."
Homicide case
Alexander was 19 when he was convicted in the stabbing death of his 27-year-old cousin, Robert Brantley.
According to a Kenosha News story about the trial, the two had been together at a house in the 1500 block of 68th Street in March 1985 and had gotten into an argument, followed by a fight.
Alexander stabbed Brantley in the neck, possibly after the victim had threatened him with a bottle. Alexander was released on parole on May 2, 2017.
