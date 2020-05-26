Man who spent 34 years in jail for homicide now faces sex assault trial

"I don't want to have a situation where we go through a trial, I don't know the outcome of it, but if it was a guilty determination, then the issue becomes if the DNA evidence comes in later, then the court pursuant to the statute has to hit the 'redo' button," Rossell said. "I'm not very interested in doing things multiple times."

Alexander gave the judge a lengthy statement during the hearing, claiming the DNA evidence will exonerate him.

But the judge stopped him, as Tuesday wasn't the start of the trial.

"I can't decide the case today," he said. "I don't have the witnesses in front of me. ... I don't have any of the evidence. I'm not going to have the evidence until the day of trial."

Homicide case

Alexander was 19 when he was convicted in the stabbing death of his 27-year-old cousin, Robert Brantley.

According to a Kenosha News story about the trial, the two had been together at a house in the 1500 block of 68th Street in March 1985 and had gotten into an argument, followed by a fight.

Alexander stabbed Brantley in the neck, possibly after the victim had threatened him with a bottle. Alexander was released on parole on May 2, 2017.

