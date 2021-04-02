March 15 standoff with police leads to felony charges for Kenosha man

Rodriguez kept promising to bring the gun back, but by 8 a.m. the next day, he stopped answering the woman's text messages, the complaint states.

Police found a live stream on social media with the defendant, who was joined by two other men, holding a firearm. The officer knew that Rodriguez and one of the other men are convicted felons, and that Rodriguez had an active warrant from the state Department of Corrections for his arrest.

Officers then responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 61st Street, where about 10 adults and several children were ordered to exit. A text message was sent to the defendant telling him to exit, and he responded, "It ain't happening."

One of the men observed on the video tried to get Rodriguez to exit, but he stated he was going to "shoot it out" with police. After a second call, the defendant hung up.

Parents urge surrender

At that point, the Tactical Response Team responded. After about 30 minutes, the defendant's parents were able to convince him to exit, and he was taken into custody. The complaint states Rodriguez had a cut on his thumb that required 11 stitches to close.

Police found a black 9mm Taurus loaded handgun under a washing machine, which was the same one reported stolen.