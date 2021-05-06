Mark Jensen case gets new judge, defense seeks lower bond; hearing set Friday

The march toward Mark Jensen’s second trial for the 1998 death of his wife Julie is set to begin Friday (May 7) with a new judge and a request for a lower bond.
Jensen is scheduled to appear before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas, who was assigned the case after Jensen’s attorneys requested it be shifted out of Judge Chad Kerkman’s courtroom.
Jensen was convicted in 2008 of poisoning his wife Julie with antifreeze and then suffocating her at their Pleasant Prairie home. That conviction was overturned on appeal, then reinstated without trial by Kerkman in 2017, then overturned again by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
He is now slated to go to trial for a second time, but prosecutors will no longer be allowed to use a letter Julie wrote and statements that indicated she suspected her husband wanted to kill her. The state appellate and state supreme court found her letter and statements left for a police officer in voicemail messages were testimonial, and subject to the Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment.
Throughout the more than two decades since his wife’s death, Jensen has maintained his innocence. His attorneys have argued that Julie committed suicide, using the letter and voicemails to set up her husband.
At the hearing Friday, Jensen’s defense attorneys will ask that his bond be lowered from the $1.2 million set by Kerkman to $300,000, which had been Jensen’s bail prior to July 30, 2007.
Defense’s stand
In the bond motion, Jensen’s defense argues that he had been out on bond for five years from the time he was charged in March 2002 until his bond was increased on July 30, 2007, and that throughout that time Jensen never missed a court date.
His bond was increased in 2007 based after the state called a former co-worker of Jensen’s who testified at a hearing that he and Jensen had talked about killing their wives after a night of drinking at a company conference.
In the new bond motion, defense attorneys argue that the “much of the case against Mr. Jensen was built on the letter of Julie Jensen.”
“The letter, according to those jurors (interviewed after the trial by the television show “48 Hours”) was the most important piece of evidence. The letter was the ‘roadmap’ to their guilty verdict,” the bond motion states.