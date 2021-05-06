Mark Jensen case gets new judge, defense seeks lower bond; hearing set Friday

The march toward Mark Jensen’s second trial for the 1998 death of his wife Julie is set to begin Friday (May 7) with a new judge and a request for a lower bond.

Jensen is scheduled to appear before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas, who was assigned the case after Jensen’s attorneys requested it be shifted out of Judge Chad Kerkman’s courtroom.

Jensen was convicted in 2008 of poisoning his wife Julie with antifreeze and then suffocating her at their Pleasant Prairie home. That conviction was overturned on appeal, then reinstated without trial by Kerkman in 2017, then overturned again by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

He is now slated to go to trial for a second time, but prosecutors will no longer be allowed to use a letter Julie wrote and statements that indicated she suspected her husband wanted to kill her. The state appellate and state supreme court found her letter and statements left for a police officer in voicemail messages were testimonial, and subject to the Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment.

Throughout the more than two decades since his wife’s death, Jensen has maintained his innocence. His attorneys have argued that Julie committed suicide, using the letter and voicemails to set up her husband.

