Mark Jensen found guilty in poisoning death of wife Julie Jensen

Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man who was accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death nearly 25 years ago in December 1998, was found guilty Wednesday afternoon. A jury of six men and six women from Kenosha County took less than seven hours to reach the decision over two days of deliberation.

The jury first began deliberating Tuesday afternoon after closing statements and jury instructions from the judge.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was found guilty of poisoning his wife with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, in her juice and then suffocating her to death by turning her face down in their bed and sitting on top of her in early December 1998.

Mark Jensen was first convicted in February 2008 during a very lengthy trial for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront in Pleasant Prairie. He was standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

The prosecution, led by the special prosecutor who successfully convicted Mark Jensen during his first trial some 15 years ago, successfully argued Mark Jensen killed the mother of his two young sons in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with and later married.

They also alleged he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and an intense obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a co-worker in their home years before, along with other marital issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography of men, lewd emails and harassing phone calls, according to prosecutors.

They also highlighted Mark Jensen’s reported fascination with male appendages after his wife’s affair, and so he drew thousands of pictures of male genitals in a notebook and catalogued images of such things on a computer.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death. They also said it’s not illegal for a man to collect pornography or engage in an affair.

After the verdict was announced Judge Anthony Milisauskas revoked Mark Jensen's $1.2 million bond.

Mark Jensen, who now faces life in prison, will be sentenced April 14, 2023. Mark Jensen was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs and nodded to his three defense attorneys.

He remained expressionless when the verdict was read.

This is a developing story.

