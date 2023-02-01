 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Jensen homicide retrial: Verdict is in

MARK JENSEN DAY 17

Mark Jensen, right, sits across the room from Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill as they wait for the other attorneys to return to discuss evidence the jury requested for their deliberations during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The jury of six men and six women has reached a verdict in the homicide retrial of Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death nearly 25 years ago. The jury made its decision after a little over six hours. 

Prosecutors on Tuesday, Jan. 24 rested their case against a man being retried for allegedly poisoning and killing his wife more than two decades ago.

The new homicide trial for Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife more than two decades ago, reached its ninth day of testimony Friday, Jan. 20.
