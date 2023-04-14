Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man found guilty for the second time earlier this year of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998, will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jensen, 63, was sentenced by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas Friday morning. Jensen has been incarcerated since July 2007.

It came during emotional proceedings where Jensen read a statement about his need for parole and family members of the the victim addressed the court calling for the maximum possible sentence.

Jensen could have been sentenced to life in prison with 20 years parole, life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years, or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Friday's sentence ensures Jensen will never see the outside of a prison.

A jury of six men and six women found Jensen guilty of first-degree intentional homicide on Feb. 1 in the high-profile retrial of the 63-year-old former stock broker.

After nearly four weeks the jury found Jensen guilty of poisoning his then-wife Julie Jensen with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze. Prosecutors said he then suffocated her to death by turning her face down in their bed with Jensen sitting on top of her. She died in early December 1998 inside the couple’s Carol Beach home.

Jensen was first convicted in 2008 of the killing and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison without parole. However, a Kenosha County judge vacated Jensen’s conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found voicemails and a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen, 40, wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” was not allowed into evidence during the lengthy second trial. The high-profile case sparked headlines across the nation.

Defense, prosecution speak

Special prosecutor Robert Jambois returned to help prosecute the case against Jensen during the trial but was absent Friday prosecuting a case in another county. Deputy district attorney Carli McNeil served as co-counsel. McNeil asked for life in prison without parole in part because Jensen "tormented" his wife for years.

"Julie Jensen was one of the people in the world he was supposed to care for the most," McNeil said. "Not only did he poison her but he watched her die."

McNeil said she was "sickened" that Jensen asked for parole because Jensen has shown no remorse for his actions in the 25 years since his wife's untimely death.

"He should not breathe the free air outside of a prison," McNeil said.

The defense team included public defenders Bridget Krause, Jeremy Perri and Mackenzie Renner.

Krause asked the court to allow Jensen to be eligible for parole after 20 years meaning he would have been 68 when released.

"He loves his boys and he wants to be there for them," Krause said. Jensen is a father of three men including two sons he had with Julie Jensen.

Krause also said Jensen is no threat to the public.

"The time he has served has been significant," Krause said.

The defense declined to comment after the sentencing.

Mark Jensen speaks

Jensen, who wore a navy prison jumpsuit and was handcuffed, spoke during his sentencing hearing while wearing headphones to hear the proceedings. His parents were seated behind him in the gallery.

Jensen read a letter he wrote to the court asking for parole. He became emotional while reading his letter and teared up.

"I have always sought to be a productive member of the community," Jensen said. "I have always tried to make a difference and do everything I could the right way. Throughout this case I have worked to maintain good relationships with the family of my boys and they have supported me throughout. If released on parole I have the support of the family with any need including a place to live and transportation to help me get back on my feet. My parents are 87 and 85 and they need my help. I want to be there to help them."

Jensen said sons David and Doug Jensen "lost both parents" and have been "through an incredible over the past 25 years."

"Please grant parole eligability," Jensen said.

Doug Jensen wrote a letter to the court decrying his father.

Julie Jensen's brothers appear

Three of Julie Jensen's brothers were in court Friday. Their parents are deceased.

Her oldest brother Lawrence Griffin addressed the court first asking Milisauskus to sentence Jensen to life in prison without parole for his "cruel and inhuman actions."

Julie' brother Paul Griffin asked for "no mercy for Mark Jensen" because he showed "no mercy" to his sister.

"Mark Jensen is a coward," Griffin said.

Judge imposes sentence

Milisauskas said there is "no higher felony in the state of Wisconsin" than first-degree intentional homicide.

"All the evidence was there (of) Mr. Jensen plotting this murder," Milisauskas said.

Milisauskas said Jensen put his wife through "torture for a long time" instead of "walking away" from the troubled marriage.

"He was jealous, he was vengeful, he manipulated people," Milisauskas said. "He's the one that murdered Julie."

Milisauskas said Julie Jensen "suffered for a long time and the evidence showed that through the trial."

"No parole, life imprisonment," he added.

Prosecution expects appeal

McNeil and public service special prosecutor Beverly Jambois addressed the media in the court's basement after the sentencing hearing. Both said they are happy the lengthy and expensive trial is finally over.

"It gives the family a degree of closure to know that he's not getting out," McNeil said. "For them having to do this all again could not be more painful but to have the outcome where they hopefully have certainty that he won't be released is a great relief."

The trial cost Kenosha County tens of thousands of dollars. When questioned about whether Jensen would appeal McNeil said he may.

"The thing about a criminal trial is there always is going to be an opportunity to appeal," McNeil said. "There is no rule or law against appealing and I fully expect him to appeal."