The Pleasant Prairie man
found guilty for the second time earlier this year of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998 will be sentenced Friday.
Mark Jensen, who faces life in prison, will be sentenced by Judge Anthony Milisauskas. Jensen remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail. He's been in custody since 2007.
Jensen could be sentenced to life in prison with 20 years parole, life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A jury of six men and six women again found Jensen guilty in Kenosha County Circuit Court of first-degree intentional homicide on Feb. 1 in the high-profile retrial of the 63-year-old former stock broker.
After nearly four weeks the jury found Jensen guilty of poisoning wife Julie Jensen with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze. Prosecutors said he then suffocated to death by turning her face down in their bed with Jensen sitting on top of her. She died early December 1998 inside the couple's Carol Beach home.
Jensen was convicted in 2008 of the killing. However, a Kenosha County judge vacated Jensen’s conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.
The court found voicemails and a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.
The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” was not allowed into evidence during the lengthy second trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.
The retrial
cost the county tens of thousands of dollars.
It's not clear if Jensen will speak during his sentencing hearing. He declined to speak in his defense during both trials and during his first sentencing. Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison without parole in 2008.
Special prosecutor Robert Jambois returned to help prosecute the case against Jensen. He was joined with co-counsel deputy district attorney Carli McNeil.
The defense team included public defenders Bridget Krause, Jeremy Perri and Mackenzie Renner.
Photos: Mark Jensen 2023 Trial
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Mark Jensen listens as his guilty verdict is read by Judge Anthony Milisauskas at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Mark Jensen, center, is handcuffed after a guilty verdict is read at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Mark Jensen, right, watches as the judge polls the jury regarding the guilty verdict in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Judge Anthony Milisauskas polls the jury in regard to the guilty verdict in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Mark Jensen is led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after a guilty verdict in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Mark Jensen, center, looks at his attorney Bridget Krause, left, as he is led out of the courtroom after a guilty verdict in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Mark Jensen, right, sits across the room from Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill as they wait for the other attorneys to return to discuss evidence the jury requested for their deliberations during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 17
Jeremy Perri, an attorney for Mark Jensen, center, talks about evidence the jury is requesting as they deliberate during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Larry Griffin, brother of the late Julie Jensen, left, and Jeannette Perez, of Women's and Children's Horizons, hold a book of photographs of Julie Jensen while they speak to the media as the jury deliberates in Mark Jensen's trail at Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Larry Griffin, brother of the late Julie Jensen, displays a book of photographs of Julie Jensen while he speaks to the media as the jury deliberates in Mark Jensen's trail at Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Larry Griffin, the brother of the late Julie Jensen, looks away after speaking to the media as the jury deliberates in Mark Jensen's trail at Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, uses the notebook the late Julie Jensen made logs of harassment in during the state's closing rebuttal during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Clerk Jan Mattner picks four jurors who will not be included in deliberations in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Mark Jensen, center, listens as the state gives its closing argument during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois watches the jury as the state gives its closing argument duringMark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Jeremy Perri, one of Mark Jensen's attorneys, gives the defense's closing argument during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill, left, gives the state's closing argument as Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois watches the jury during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC PHOTOS, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 16
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, front left, talks with Public Service Special Prosecutor and wife Beverly Jambois before the jury instructions are read during Mark Jensen's trial on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 15
Mark Jensen, center, listens to his attorney, Bridget Krause, right, before the court breaks for lunch during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 15
Dr. Sara West, a forensic psychiatrist, answers questions during her testimony during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 15
Mackenzie Renner, left, and Bridget Krause, both attorneys for Mark Jensen, look over documents during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 15
Dr. Sara West, a forensic psychiatrist, answers questions during her testimony during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 15
David Jensen, Mark Jensen’s son, testifies in his father’s retrial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. David Jensen shared with the court his recollections of the day of his mother’s death in 1998.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 14
Laura Koster, Mark Jensen's sister, testifies in her brother's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 14
Mark Jensen, right, listens as his sister, Laura Koster, testifies in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 14
Jeremy Perri, one of Mark Jensen's attorneys, center, reacts to Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois' line of questioning of Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist, during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 14
Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist, testifies that Julie Jensen's death was most likely a suicide during Mark Jensen's trial on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 13
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, center, sits on a table as he cross-examines Dr. Stacey Hail, a medical toxicologist, about the process she used to determine the cause and manner of Julie Jensen's death during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Jan. 26, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 13
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, listens as Dr. Stacey Hail, a medical toxicologist, answers one of his questions during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Jan. 26, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 13
Bridget Krause, one of Mark Jensen's attorneys, center, questions Dr. Stacey Hail, a medical toxicologist, during Jensen's trial.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 12
Mark Jensen, right, listens as his former family doctor Dr. Richard Borman testifies during the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 12
Dr. Richard Borman, the Jensen family doctor, reacts as he hears details of Julie Jensen's death while being cross-examined during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 12
Mark Jensen, second from left, stands as the jury is let out of the room for a break during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 12
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, hands Paul DeFazio, the late Julie Jensen's psychotherapist, a document during the cross-examination in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 12
Bridget Krause, one of Mark Jensen's attorneys, center, and Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, look over prior testimony while Paul DeFazio, the late Julie Jensen's psychotherapist, testifies during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11
Mark Jensen listens as his defense team motions to dismiss the trial based on lack of evidence at the end of the day's proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Jensen is accused of poisoning his wife with antifreeze in 1998.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11
Special Prosecutor Robert Jamobis indicates that the state rests during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11
Mark Jensen, right, smiles at Jolynn Blei as she passes after testifying in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Blei worked in the law office of Jensen's attorney during his 2008 trial.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11
Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, points to a line on a medicine cup with her index finger as she talks about ethylene glycol poisoning and quantities it takes to kill a human being as she testifies in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, and Jeremy Perri, one of Mark Jensen’s attorneys, argue about how the previous trial should be referred to in front of the jury during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday. The court decided on referring to the 2008 trial as Jensen’s second hearing when in front of the jury.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11
Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, right, goes over her notes with Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, center, and Jeremy Perri, one of Mark Jensen’s attorneys, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Judge Anthony Milisauskas make a ruling on what components of witness David Thompson's' background can be given to the jury during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Judge Anthony Milisauskas, right, makes ruling on witness David Thompson's background and how attorneys can question him during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
David Thompson, who as an inmate with Mark Jensen in the Kenosha County Jail in 2007, walks away from the witness stand after testifying during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
David Thompson, who as an inmate with Mark Jensen in the Kenosha County Jail in 2007, testifies during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Mark Jensen, left, talks with his former attorney Craig Albee, center, during a break in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Albee represented Jensen in the 2008 trial.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Mark Jensen, left, talks with his former attorney Craig Albee, center, during a break in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Albee represented Jensen in the 2008 trial.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Aaron Dillard, left, is sworn in by Judge Anthony Milisauskas before being cross-examined during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. Dillard testified on Friday that Mark Jensen told him he killed his wife during their extensive conversations together in the Kenosha County Jail.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Mark Jensen, center, stands as the jury enters the room during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10
Criag Albee, Mark Jensen's attorney in his 2008 trial, sits in the gallery to listen to Aaron Dillard's testimony during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 9
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, questions a juror who says he knew witness Aaron Dillard during Mark Jensen's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Dillard says Jensen confessed his crimes to him while they were both in jail before the trial in 2008.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 9
Aaron Dillard raises his hand and is sworn in as a witness in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Dillard says Jensen confessed his crimes to him while they were both in jail before the trial in 2008.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 9
Jason Ruff digital forensic examiner, talks about Mark Jensen's work computer during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 9
Mackenzie Renner questions a witness during Mark Jensen's trial trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 9
Joseph Crifasi, a toxicologist, testifies during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 9
Mark Jensen, center, waits for the next witness to enter the room during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 9
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, and Public Service Special Prosecutor and wife Beverly Jambois, second from left, talk during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jason Ruff, a digital forensic examiner, talks about how he found searches for poisoning, antifreeze, ethylene glycol among other things on Mark Jensen's home computer while testifying in Jensen's trial at the County Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jason Ruff, a digital forensic examiner, talks about how he found searches for poisoning, antifreeze, ethylene glycol among other things on Mark Jensen's home computer while testifying in Jensen's trial at the County Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jason Ruff, a digital forensic examiner, talks about how he found searches for poisoning, antifreeze, ethylene glycol among other things on Mark Jensen's home computer while testifying in Jensen's trial at the County Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jason Ruff digital forensic examiner, talks about Mark Jensen's home computer during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Mark Jensen's home computer screen is shown on a monitor in the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jason Ruff, digital forensic examiner, talks about how internet history would have been deleted in 1998 from a computer during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jeremy Perri, one of Mark Jensen's attorneys, top, shows Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois a document during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois makes a joke as he returns to his seat while questioning a witness during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jeremy Perri, an attorney for Mark Jensen, center, talks with Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois about evidence that will be presented during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Jeremy Perri, an attorney for Mark Jensen, left, talks with Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois about evidence that will be presented during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 8
Paul Ratzburg, a detective who investigated Julie Jensen’s death, appears on the stand for a second day of testimony during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 7
Paul Ratzburg, a detective that investigated the death of Julie Jensen, takes a bundle of Zip drives out of a box of evidence he collected from the Jensen home in 1998 during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 7
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, opens a box of evidence that Paul Ratzburg, a detective that investigated the death of Julie Jensen, collected from the Jensen home in 1998 during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 7
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, points to notes Julie Jensen kept in 1998 during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 7
Bridget Krause, Mark Jensen's attorney, questions David Wilkinson, of the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Wilkinson was a first responder at the scene of Julie Jensen's death in 1998.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 7
Mark Jensen, center, arrives for the seventh day of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 7
Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill questions Mark Jensen's ex-wife, Kelly Brooks, during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 6
Kelly Brooks, Mark Jensen's ex-wife, points to him in the courtroom as she testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday. Jensen was having an affair with Brooks at the time of Julie Jensen's death in 1998.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 6
Kelly Brooks, Mark Jensen's ex-wife, testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday. Jensen was having an affair with Brooks at the time of Julie Jensen's death in 1998.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 6
Judge Anthony Milisauskas makes a ruling and scolds the defense during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 6
Mark Jensen’s attorney Bridget Krause, right, talks with Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois during Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 6
Bridget Krause, one of Mark Jensen's attorneys, left, questions David Nehring, one of Jensen's former co-workers, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 6
David Nehring, a former co-worker of Mark Jensen, testifies during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 5
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois looks at a list Mark Jensen made in 1998 as it is displayed on a television screen during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 5
A list Mark Jensen made in 1998 is displayed on a television screen during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 5
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois walks away from the television screen where the state displayed a list Mark Jensen made in 1998 during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 5
Judge Anthony Milisauskas explains to the defense why a certain line of questioning couldn't be explored with state's witness Edward Klug during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 5
Edward Klug, a former co-worker of Mark Jensen, testifies about how Jensen told him how he was researching ways to kill his wife while they both attended a conference in 1998. Mark Jensen's trial continues at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 5
Edward Klug, a former co-worker of Mark Jensen, testifies about how Jensen told him how he was researching ways to kill his wife while they both attended a conference in 1998. Mark Jensen's trial continues at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN DAY 4
Dr. Michael Chambliss testifies in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Chambliss, a forensic pathologist, performed the autopsy on the late Julie Jensen in 1998.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JENSEN DAY 4
Dr. Michael Chambliss testifies in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Chambliss, a forensic pathologist, performed the autopsy on the late Julie Jensen in 1998.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JENSEN DAY 4
Mark Jensen, third from left, watches as the jury enters the room as the day's proceedings are about to begin at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 3
Bridget Krause, one of Mark Jensen's attorneys, center, listens as the state gives its opening statement during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 3
Ruth Vorwald gets emotional as she describes the scene where the late Julie Jensen was found dead while testifying in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 3
Ruth Vorwald gets emotional as she describes the scene where the late Julie Jensen was found dead while testifying in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 2
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, front, watches the jury pool as Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill calls out names from the witness list during the jury selection process of Mark Jensen's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 2
Bridget Krause, Mark Jensen's attorney goes over the defense's witness list with potential jurors during the jury selection process of Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 2
Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill calls out names from the witness list as Special Prosecutor Robert Jamobis looks on during the jury selection process of Mark Jensen's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
MARK JENSEN DAY 2
Mark Jensen, left, watches the pool of jurors as names from the witness lists are read during the jury selection process of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 2
Judge Anthony Milisauskas speaks to a room full of potential jurors during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A portion of the jury selection was moved to the ceremonial courtroom to accommodate a large pool of potential jurors early in the day.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 2
Mark Jensen looks to the gallery as potential jurors are questioned at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 2
Judge Anthony Milisauskas turns his head and smiles after a potential juror said that she was available to serve for Mark Jenen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A portion of the jury selection was moved to the ceremonial courtroom to accommodate a large pool of potential jurors early in the day. The trial is expected to last five weeks, possibly longer.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 2
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois laughs after correcting a potential juror that the day rate for jurors is $16 per day not per hour at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A portion of the jury selection was moved to the ceremonial courtroom to accommodate a large pool of potential jurors early in the day.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 2
Mark Jensen, second from left, speaks with one of his attorneys, Jeremy Perri, left, during jury selection at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A portion of the jury selection was moved to the ceremonial courtroom to accommodate a large pool of potential jurors early in the day.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 2
Public Service Special Prosecutor Beverly Jambois, right, scans the room of potential jurors during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A portion of the jury selection was moved to the ceremonial courtroom to accommodate a large pool of potential jurors early in the day.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 1
Mark Jensen's attorney Bridget Krause smiles during the first day of Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 1
Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, and Mark Jensen's attorney Bridget Krause speak during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha on Monday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JENSEN TRIAL DAY 1
Special Prosecutor Robert Jamobois, left, and Mark Jensen's attorney Bridget Krause, center, speak with Judge Anthony Milisauskas during jury selection in Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
