Mark Jensen's new jury trial set to begin Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court

Mark D. Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 of the murder of his wife at their Pleasant Prairie home, will stand trial again starting Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

It will have been 14 years, 10 months and 20 days since he was convicted of killing Julie Jensen, 40, almost a decade earlier in 1998. The case has been in and out of courts for decades.

Mark Jensen and his attorneys will appear before Judge Anthony Milisauskas with jury selection beginning Monday. It is expected to last five or six weeks with opening statements expected on Wednesday.

Late last year, Milisauskas ruled that a key piece of evidence — the so-called “letter from the grave” — used to help convict Mark Jensen of killing his wife will not be allowed into evidence.

Mark Jensen was convicted on evidence that included a letter his wife wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect.” The letter was revealed after her death.

However, in early 2022 a U.S. Supreme Court rejection helped pave the way for this new trial. The nation’s highest court declined to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that Jensen should receive a new trial without the letter used as evidence.

Mark Jensen has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband for her death.

Prosecutors argued Mark Jensen killed his wife with antifreeze in order to be with his mistress, and that he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide.

Mark Jensen, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1.2 million bond, was previously sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Schroeder presided over the original trial that was moved to Walworth County in part because of pre-trial public interest. The new trial is expected to draw media from across the nation to the Kenosha courtroom.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, will also return to prosecute the case before Milisauskas, now the third Circuit Court judge to preside over the case.

Jensen was sentenced in 2008 after a jury convicted him. A series of appeals followed and in 2013 a federal court overturned his conviction and ordered that he be retried or released from prison. A federal judge ruled Julie Jensen’s letter was harmful to Mark Jensen’s defense.

When a second prosecution began in 2017, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman ruled the letter should be admitted and Kerkman reinstated Jensen’s conviction without a second trial.

However, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in March 2021 that Jensen must receive a new trial and that the letter and incriminating statements his wife made cannot be used by prosecutors. What followed were appeals that ended when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

Prior decisions from courts ruled the so-called “letter from the grave” violated Mark Jensen’s Sixth Amendment right to confront witnesses against him.

