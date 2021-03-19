Martice Fuller found guilty in 2019 killing of Kaylie Juga

BRISTOL — A jury Friday afternoon found Martice Fuller guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, a killing prosecutors said was a domestic violence homicide despite both the victim’s and Fuller’s young age.
Fuller, now 17, was 15 when he was charged in the May 9, 2019 shooting death of Juga and with attempted homicide for shooting and injuring Juga’s mother, Stephanie Juga.
Friends and family of both Juga and Fuller remained quiet as the jury’s verdict was read, following the judge’s admonition before the verdict was returned that no one express any emotion in the courtroom regardless of the outcome. The trial took place at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol to accommodate social distancing and the wide interest in the case.
Juga’s parents hugged as the jury left the room.
Fuller himself sat quietly at the defense table, his head bowed. After the Juga family was led out of the courtroom to speak to prosecutors, Fuller removed his mask and looked tearfully toward his family sitting in the gallery.
“I’m sorry, I love you,” Fuller said, crying.
Through a representative of the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, the Juga family declined to speak to the media after the verdict came in.
Teen love turned violent
During the trial, prosecutors used testimony to show what began as high school romance, when both Fuller and Juga were freshmen at Bradford High School — where he was a football player, she a cheerleader, morphed into something uglier, with Fuller becoming increasingly controlling and violent.
In his closing argument, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley told the jury that Juga was killed at an age “when the world was really waiting for her,” reminding them that had she lived she would now be a high school senior planning for college.
“We know from her friend (who testified) that Kaylie was outgoing, that she was brave, that she was gentle, that she was smart,” Graveley said.
“She met somebody, she met a boy — and sometimes that’s the brilliant beginning of life stories. For her, that was the end. For Kaylie Juga, that was the end,” Graveley told the jury. “This defendant took her love and affection, took her bravery and gentleness, and he deliberately and violently made it so she could never move on.”
Witnesses — including Stephanie Juga, school staff, a friend of Juga’s and her former boss — testified about Fuller’s controlling behavior, anger when he lost control, and stalking behavior after Juga ended their relationship months before her shooting.
A series of Fuller’s friends testified that he had sought help in getting a gun and ammunition and had asked one friend to help him kill Juga.
Tearful testimony
Stephanie Juga’s testimony was emotional as she told the jury that her daughter Kaylie and Fuller had dated for about 10 months. The family had welcomed Fuller into their home, sharing meals and movie nights and holidays, but became concerned about his controlling behavior. After their daughter ended the relationship and Fuller was expelled from Bradford for violating a no-contact agreement, he repeatedly called and texted and came to their home in the middle of the night.
Stephanie Juga testified that she was home alone with her daughter after picking her up from school when she heard a gunshot and then heard her daughter scream. When she ran to her daughter’s aid, she testified, she found Fuller standing on the landing outside her bedroom door holding a gun.
“I stopped in my doorway, I said ‘Oh my God Martice, you don’t have to do this’,” Stephanie Juga testified. “And he looked at me and said ‘yes I do’,” Juga said, her voice shaking with emotion during testimony on Tuesday. “He lowered the gun toward my heart.”
Stephanie Juga testified Fuller shot her once in the chest. She struggled to close her door and he forced it open and shot her a second time.
After the shooting, prosecutors argued, Fuller fled the house, changed his clothes and used a bicycle he had stashed in a nearby park to flee to a friend’s home. He then went to a series of relatives homes before he was taken into custody at a cousin’s home in Racine the following morning.
The cousin testified that he had confessed to her that he killed Juga. Another cousin testified that he helped Fuller hide the gun, that cousin later taking police to find the gun hidden in a sewer grate. According to testimony from a ballistics expert, the gun matched bullets and casings found at the shooting scene.
Closing arguments
In his closing argument, defense attorney Carl Johnson asked the jury to consider the possibility that Stephanie Juga could be mistaken in her identification of Fuller, saying that she could have made a mistake in a moment of panic and terror. Johnson said there was no DNA or fingerprints linking Fuller to the shootings, and that police had never found the clothes they said he was wearing during the shooting.
But prosecutors pointed to the weight of evidence, including Fuller’s confession to his cousin which included details that were unknown by anyone else at that time and later confirmed by physical evidence and by security video from nearby homes.
Because he was accused of homicide, Fuller was automatically charged as an adult despite being 15. Defense attorneys had early in the case unsuccessfully attempted to move his case into juvenile court.
With his conviction, he faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.
Wisconsin law requires that people convicted of first-degree intentional homicide remain under the control of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for life, but the sentencing judge can opt to have a portion of the sentence served on probation.
Fuller is scheduled to be sentenced May 21.