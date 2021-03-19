Martice Fuller found guilty in 2019 killing of Kaylie Juga

After the shooting, prosecutors argued, Fuller fled the house, changed his clothes and used a bicycle he had stashed in a nearby park to flee to a friend’s home. He then went to a series of relatives homes before he was taken into custody at a cousin’s home in Racine the following morning.

The cousin testified that he had confessed to her that he killed Juga. Another cousin testified that he helped Fuller hide the gun, that cousin later taking police to find the gun hidden in a sewer grate. According to testimony from a ballistics expert, the gun matched bullets and casings found at the shooting scene.

Closing arguments

In his closing argument, defense attorney Carl Johnson asked the jury to consider the possibility that Stephanie Juga could be mistaken in her identification of Fuller, saying that she could have made a mistake in a moment of panic and terror. Johnson said there was no DNA or fingerprints linking Fuller to the shootings, and that police had never found the clothes they said he was wearing during the shooting.

But prosecutors pointed to the weight of evidence, including Fuller's confession to his cousin which included details that were unknown by anyone else at that time and later confirmed by physical evidence and by security video from nearby homes.