Martice Fuller homicide trial begins; accused in 2019 killing of Kaylie Juga

BRISTOL — Martice Fuller was Kaylie Juga’s first boyfriend and, according to prosecutors, he made sure he was her last.
Now 17, Fuller was 15 when he was charged with killing his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Juga and shooting and wounding Juga’s mother Stephanie at the Juga family’s home in a quiet subdivision on Kenosha’s west side on May 9, 2019. The killing of the young teen, allegedly by her equally young former boyfriend, left the Kenosha community stunned and horrified.
Fuller now faces spending the rest of his life in prison as he faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide for killing Juga, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Stephanie Juga.
“During the 10 months that they dated, Martice Fuller spent a lot of time with the Juga family,” Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele said during her opening statement at Fuller’s trial Monday, which is taking place at the Kenosha County Center to allow for COVID precautions.
“Too young to go out on dates, Juga and Fuller spent much of their time together at the Juga’s home,” Gabriele said, noting that they regularly ate dinner with the family or got together for movie nights. Fuller went to see Juga’s brother’s football games.
“He even spent Thanksgiving and Christmas Day with the Juga family,” Gabriele said.
When they began dating, both were students at Bradford High School, where Juga was a cheerleader and Fuller a quarterback on the school’s football team.
‘Jealous and controlling’
But Gabriele said that there was a dark side to the relationship, with Fuller jealous and controlling. He would check her phone, check on her frequently when they weren’t together. “And he would hurt her,” Gabriele said.
Although Kaylie minimized his behavior to her parents, Gabriele said, both school staff and a close friend of Kaylie’s witnessed Fuller physically restraining or violently grabbing Juga on more than one occasion, and a friend described seeing bruises on Juga’s torso that she said were caused by Fuller. School staff was so concerned that they moved Fuller out of Juga’s classes and made him sign an agreement that he would not have contact with her in school
“Kaylie and Martice spoke to Kaylie’s parents about what happened — they convinced Nick and Stephanie Juga that it wasn’t as bad as the teachers were making it out to be, that the teachers were blowing it out of proportion,” Gabriele said.
But soon after, Gabriele said, Kaylie broke off the relationship and Fuller began to become obsessive and violent and began planning her death. Gabriele said Fuller was convinced that Juga had ruined his life, causing him to get kicked out of school and off the football team.
“During the month of April, he starts looking for a gun — his friends will tell you that. A gun to take back control,” Gabriele said. “By mid April he had a gun and by the end of April he had ammunition for that gun.”
Gabriele said Fuller planned the homicide. She said Fuller went to a friend’s home that lived nearby, planned to stash a bike and change his clothing, and — because he was familiar with the Juga family’s schedule — went to the Juga’s home just before 3 p.m. when he knew Juga would be home alone with her mother.
She said Fuller went into the home through an open garage door, confronted Kaylie Juga in her bedroom, where she was sitting on her bed listening to music, and shot her in the chest and head at close range.
Stephanie Juga heard her daughter scream and heard gunfire. She ran to her daughter and, Gabriele said, saw Fuller pointing a gun. “She said ‘you don’t have to do this’,” Gabriele said. “In a voice she would not and could not mistake for anyone else’s, he said, ‘Yes I do.’ Then he lowered the gun to her chest and shot her.”
At Monday’s trial session, prosecutors played the 911 call in which a hysterical Stephanie Juga called for help after fleeing to another room after she was shot. On the call, she tells the dispatcher her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Martice Fuller had shot her and her daughter. On the call, Stephanie Juga tells the dispatcher she does not know if Fuller is still in the house, but ultimately she goes to look for her daughter and finds her bleeding on the floor. She tells the dispatcher her daughter isn’t breathing and the dispatcher talks her through beginning CPR.
Stephanie Juga can be heard on the call desperately asking her daughter to stay with her.
Fuller is alleged to have fled on a bicycle before police arrived. Ultimately, he went to a relative’s home in Racine, where he was arrested on the morning of May 10, 2019 after the relative called police.
Fuller’s trial was initially set to begin in February 2000. But Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner ended the trial before opening statements began at that trial after prosecutors revealed that Fuller had attempted to get relatives to contact members of the jury on his behalf before the trial began. Fuller was ultimately charged with four felony counts of attempting to communicate with jurors.
A second attempt to bring the case to trial was adjourned before it began after one of the attorneys had to be quarantined for COVID-19.
The trial will continue throughout the week.