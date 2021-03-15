Martice Fuller homicide trial begins; accused in 2019 killing of Kaylie Juga

“During the month of April, he starts looking for a gun — his friends will tell you that. A gun to take back control,” Gabriele said. “By mid April he had a gun and by the end of April he had ammunition for that gun.”

Gabriele said Fuller planned the homicide. She said Fuller went to a friend’s home that lived nearby, planned to stash a bike and change his clothing, and — because he was familiar with the Juga family’s schedule — went to the Juga’s home just before 3 p.m. when he knew Juga would be home alone with her mother.

She said Fuller went into the home through an open garage door, confronted Kaylie Juga in her bedroom, where she was sitting on her bed listening to music, and shot her in the chest and head at close range.

Stephanie Juga heard her daughter scream and heard gunfire. She ran to her daughter and, Gabriele said, saw Fuller pointing a gun. “She said ‘you don’t have to do this’,” Gabriele said. “In a voice she would not and could not mistake for anyone else’s, he said, ‘Yes I do.’ Then he lowered the gun to her chest and shot her.”