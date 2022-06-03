Milwaukee man accused of shooting Kenosha woman to death bound over for trial

The Milwaukee man accused of shooting a Kenosha woman to death in a Downtown hotel last week was bound over for trial Friday morning.

Timmy L. Brooks, 29, is accused of killing 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell on May 25 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave.

Kenosha Court Commissioner Richard Ginkowski found probable cause to bound Brooks over for trial for homicide. Brooks remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

He is facing numerous felonies in Kenosha County Circuit Court, including first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of bail jumping.

Brooks is set to appear in Judge Gerald Dougvillo’s court on June 23 for a judicial pre-trial conference.

Accused of killing woman

Kenosha Police responded to the hotel on the afternoon of May 27 for a suspicious death reported by housekeeping staff who found a woman unconscious and on the floor of a room.

Upon arrival, officers entered a room that was rented to Brooks and found a woman laying on her right side near the window and air conditioner with blood coming from her mouth and the rear of her head. Four .22-caliber shells were reportedly discovered in the room.

Emergency responders with the Kenosha Fire Department arrived and advised that the woman was pulseless and not breathing. The woman was identified as Mitchell by her driver’s license, according to the complaint, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later observed security camera footage from the hotel recorded on a continuous loop which reportedly showed Brooks and Mitchell enter a room. The footage also reportedly showed Brooks exit the room and walk “back and forth” in the hallway before leaving the hotel.

Turned himself in

Brooks turned himself in to the Milwaukee Police Department later Wednesday, and he acknowledged “that he did occupy a room at the Wyndham Hotel on May 24, 2022, and that Ms. Mitchell later joined him there,” according to the complaint. Video of what appears to show Brooks turning himself in was widely shared on TikTok.

Brooks reportedly told police that he was awoken by Mitchell earlier that day, and she started arguing with him.

“In response to that argument, the defendant became upset and grew tired of her arguing with him, so he picked up a gun and shot her in the back of the head,” according to the complaint.

Brooks then reportedly fired two additional shots into Mitchell while she was on the ground. Brooks reportedly told police she died instantly and also admitted to fleeing the hotel in Mitchell’s vehicle.

An autopsy on Mitchell performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office discovered three gunshot wounds on Mitchell, and the coroner determined she died from the injuries.

Was out on bond

Brooks, a convicted felon since 2019, was out on bond for three separate cases when he allegedly killed Mitchell.

Brooks was out on a $1,000 cash bond for two counts of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, along with one count of felony bail jumping, filed March 15. He posted the $1,000 cash bond on March 22, according to court records.

He was also out on bond for another case involving a felony charge of hit-and-run involving injury and misdemeanor bail jumping, filed Feb. 9. He posted that $1,000 bond on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 3, Brooks also posted a $1,000 cash bond for misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and domestic abuse.

Brooks is facing life in prison for the homicide charge.

