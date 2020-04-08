Milwaukee man charged with 'swatting'

A Milwaukee man was charged with “swatting” Wednesday, alleged to have made a false report that a woman he knew was in the street holding a baby and “waving a gun around.”
Demetrius Camble, 44, was already out on bond for stalking, violating a restraining order and a series of other charges involving the same woman.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the 5800 block of 22nd Avenue at 2:21 a.m. March 27 by a caller who said a woman the caller identified by name was standing on the street holding a baby and waving a gun.
The man called back a second time and said the woman was “crazy” and provided a description of a vehicle she was standing near.
Nine officers responding found nothing at the scene. Looking at records, they found the woman named in the call lived on another street with a similar address. There, police found the woman was at home and had been asleep, as were her two children.
Camble had been charged March 18 with stalking, making telephone threats, threatening police and violating a restraining order for a pattern of threatening phone calls and messages against the woman.
According to the complaint, an officer who investigated the stalking complaint identified Camble as the caller in the March 27 calls, saying he recognized his voice on the recorded phone calls with dispatchers from his previous interaction with Camble.
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
More than 50 vehicles signed up to take part in a parade Tuesday morning put on by Randall teachers and staff. They drove through neighborhood…
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.