Milwaukee man facing numerous felonies after traffic stop in Pleasant Prairie

A 49-year-old Milwaukee man is facing numerous felonies stemming from a traffic stop in Pleasant Prairie earlier this week.

Lenard McKinney was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of possession of a firearm by a convicted out-of-state felon, possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, four counts bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

McKinney made his initial appearance Wednesday at Intake Court where Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 13.

According to the complaint, at 2:50 p.m. Monday a Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 94 near County Highway C in the Village of Pleasant Prairie because it had a suspended registration. McKinney was identified as a driver.

As the deputy was handing a citation to McKinney he reportedly observed a handgun on a lower console of the vehicle within reach of McKinney. The weapon was reportedly below the level of the vehicle’s windows and concealed from ordinary view. The deputy had previously checked McKinney’s criminal record during the traffic stop and was under the belief that he had been convicted of felonies in Milwaukee County.

As a result, the deputy reportedly removed McKinney from the vehicle and placed him under arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. McKinney reportedly denied knowing anything about the firearm, the complaint states.

The deputy removed the weapon and identified it as a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to the complaint. The magazine of the pistol was reportedly fully loaded with nine rounds of hollow point ammunition but there was no round in the chamber. The pistol was also reported as stolen out of North Dakota.

In the center console, the deputy reportedly recovered another magazine for the firearm that was loaded with nine rounds of hollow point ammunition as well as a digital scale with white residue on it.

The complaint indicates the deputy also found a knotted baggie in the center console which contained several tiny pink gem bags which had a white rocky substance in them that appeared to be cocaine or methamphetamines. The deputy also reportedly recovered another knotted baggie that contained large chunks of a white rocky substance that tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine seized from McKinney’s vehicle was reportedly 70.5 grams.

According to court records, McKinney was convicted of armed robbery in Cook County, Ill., in 1992. At the time of the Monday stop, McKinney was out on bond from a case in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. In that case, McKinney is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, being an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm toward a person or vehicle and possession of narcotics.