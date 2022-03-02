Milwaukee woman avoids prison time; led police on high-speed chase last May

A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman who led police on a high-speed chase last May will spend three years on probation.

Vyronica L. Evans in January pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo on Monday imposed and stayed a three-year prison sentence, followed by three years extended supervision, and placed Evans on probation for three years for the felony. Evans also was placed on two years probation for the misdemeanor, which will run concurrently.

Evans had faced a possible maximum prison term of five years and five years extended supervision. As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of fleeing and possession with intent to deliver THC and a misdemeanor charge of violating county institution laws were dismissed.

A Wisconsin State Trooper on May 7, 2021, attempted to pull over Evans’ vehicle at 11:37 p.m. on Highway 158 near the East Frontage Road, because it did not have a rear license plate, the criminal complaint states.

Evans initially pulled over but sped off as the trooper was walking toward the car and fled north at speeds of about 100 miles per hour. Evans ran through stop signs before she crashed into a ditch near Highway KR.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun in a zipped bag in the locked glove box, along with a 50-round, 9mm drum-style magazine for the gun in the trunk. Troopers also found 20.7 grams of marijuana divided into eight containers and later recovered a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA in Evans’ possession at the jail, the complaint states.

A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Henry L. Moorer, 28, Chicago pleaded guilty in August to felony charges of possession of THC and bail jumping. Felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping were dismissed. He was sentenced to time served and fined $500.

