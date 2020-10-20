Missing Pleasant Prairie child found safe in Michigan

The case of a missing Village of Pleasant Prairie child has a very happy ending.

Acting on a tip from a Facebook page, authorities in Grand Traverse City, Mich., on Monday night located 4-year-old Azariah Petrick, who was there with his father, Mark Anthony Petrick, 30.

The child, who had been missing since July 22, has been reunited with his mother, Abigail Petrick, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said Tuesday morning.

Smetana and the detective who have worked this case since it began all breathed a huge sigh of relief with the news, he said.

"The child is fine, reunited with mom last night or early this morning," Smetana said. "This is a big relief for us. We've been working on this case nonstop since July. I know the detective is relieved.

"I know we spent on several occasions moving from state to state. We had some information early on that one of the spots that Mark may have gone to with Azariah may have been northern Michigan."

Smetana said the search also included a lead in Oklahoma before the investigation centered on Michigan.

The detective on the case traveled there to get information out to the public with the hope it would break the case, Smetana said.