Missing Pleasant Prairie child found safe in Michigan

The case of a missing Village of Pleasant Prairie child has a very happy ending.
Acting on a tip from a Facebook page, authorities in Grand Traverse City, Mich., on Monday night located 4-year-old Azariah Petrick, who was there with his father, Mark Anthony Petrick, 30.
The child, who had been missing since July 22, has been reunited with his mother, Abigail Petrick, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said Tuesday morning.
Smetana and the detective who have worked this case since it began all breathed a huge sigh of relief with the news, he said.
"The child is fine, reunited with mom last night or early this morning," Smetana said. "This is a big relief for us. We've been working on this case nonstop since July. I know the detective is relieved.
"I know we spent on several occasions moving from state to state. We had some information early on that one of the spots that Mark may have gone to with Azariah may have been northern Michigan."
Smetana said the search also included a lead in Oklahoma before the investigation centered on Michigan.
The detective on the case traveled there to get information out to the public with the hope it would break the case, Smetana said.
"(He) made some contact with local agencies and tried to get the word spread around about Azariah's case," he said. "I'm very grateful we were able to help keep this kind of in the forefront."
According to a joint press release issued by Pleasant Prairie and the Michigan State Police on Tuesday morning, a tip came from someone who saw the child's photograph on Up North Live, a Facebook page, and recognized both Azariah and his father.
The man called Pleasant Prairie Police, who then reached out to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department and the Michigan State Police. According to the caller, both the father and the child were staying inside an RV in the parking lot of an RV repair shop near Traverse City.
This was certainly one case where social media and the speed that information can travel was a huge help, Smetana said.
"It really cuts both ways, but in this case, it's a really positive outcome," he said. "We're grateful for the community up there that really kind of paid attention to it, didn't just dismiss it and kind of kept their eyes open."
The father was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant of interference with child custody, Smetana said. The release states that Mark Petrick refused to identify himself, but the child told deputies his name.
Petrick currently is being held in custody on a $20,000 cash bond in Michigan and is expected to be extradited back to Kenosha County to face the felony charge.
Finding both the father and child was made more difficult because Mark Petrick wasn't very active, especially on social media, Smetana said.
"This was a challenging case, just due to the fact that the father, Mark, went off the grid if you will," he said. "He had very little contact with anybody, had very limited contact with any social media or anyone in particular.
"It was extremely difficult in being able to pin him down to a location."
Assisting Pleasant Prairie throughout the investigation were authorities with the United States Marshals Service, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies from throughout the country, the release states.
